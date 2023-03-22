“Last year was a great experience”: Kimi Raikkonen can’t wait for ‘another go’ at NASCAR’s COTA race

Kimi Raikkonen is excited to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Austin's Circuit of the Americas against fellow Formula One world champion Jenson Button.

Raikkonen will make his second Cup appearance for Trackhouse Racing's Project91 program, after making his debut at Watkins Glen last year. He briefly ran in seventh place during a pitstop cycle in a weather-affected race before crashing out and bruising his wrist.

“Last year was a great experience,” he said.

He continued:

“I am excited to have another go, and hopefully we will stay out of any big issues. This will be tricky for sure, but the further we go in the weekend the easier it gets."

Raikkonen will be driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Trackhouse Racing's part-time crew. It will be led by Darian Grubb, who won a Cup Series title with Tony Stewart in 2011.

Kimi Raikkonen finished 13th for Alfa Romeo at the 2021 United States Grand Prix and was on track for the 2007 world champion's final F1 victory for Ferrari. This will be his first start at COTA.

Ross Chastain of Trackhouse won his first Cup race at COTA last year after passing two cars in the closing turns. Teammate Daniel Suarez had been leading the race early on before a power steering issue destroyed his chances of winning.

Jenson Button, who is driving a Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing, will be positioned beside Raikkonen on the starting line. They will have a little more time to adjust since the Cup Series will have an additional practice session this Friday (March 24) for 50 minutes. It will be followed by qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen returns to NASCAR in 2023

Former Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen left the door open for a return to the driver's seat after making his NASCAR Cup Series debut last August at Watkins Glen. Raikkonen will make his comeback with the same team on March 26 at Circuit of the Americas, driving the Trackhouse Racing No. 91 Cup car.

Raikkonen was driving strongly until he was involved in an accident at Watkins Glen. He, at least, has extensive track experience this time around. He has participated at COTA in eight F1 races, including winning the race on the road circuit in Austin in 2018.

Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks developed the "Project91" cars to assist in getting globally recognised drivers into the Cup Series, with the intention of increasing global interest in NASCAR.

