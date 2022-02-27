Latest Kurt Busch car news means he can't participate in WISE Power 400 qualifying

NASCAR’s penalty whip has finally landed on Kurt Busch, driver of Toyota Camry TRD No. 45 for 23XI Racing Team.

The celebrated driver was penalized after a failed car inspection. As has been the procedure, all cars have to be subjected to normal inspection before any race.

However, in Busch's inspection didn’t turn out as he expected. His car was put through normal inspection for three tests, failing each of them before NASCAR officials made their final decision.

After the failed inspection, Busch will have to watch as his fellow drivers race for the pole, as he will not participate in the qualifying race.

On top of that, he has also been slapped with another tough penalty as he will serve a pass-through penalty at the end of Lap one in Sunday’s event.

Fox’s Bob Pockrass broke the news of Busch’s disqualification on his Twitter account, posting a clip of Busch’s car under inspection and captioning it.

“Kurt Busch car passed tech on fourth time last night but for three failures, Busch won’t get to post a qualifying time and will have to do a pass-through at the end of the first lap Sunday.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass



"Kurt Busch car passed tech on fourth time last night but for three failures, Busch won't get to post a qualifying time and will have to do a pass-through at the end of the first lap Sunday."

Kurt Busch and other NASCAR drivers find themselves in trouble

It will be a difficult experience for NASCAR drivers during the practice and qualifying session of Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Cars that fail the tech inspection twice will attract penalties.

Apart from Kurt Busch’s No. 45 car, other failed tech inspections included; Alex Bowman’s No. 48 car, Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 car and Bubba Wallace Jr.’s No. 23 car among several others. On Twitter, Bob Pockrass mentioned that:

“Kurt Busch most likely won’t qualify plus a pass-through at start of race for 3x prerace tech fails (passed on fourth time). Expect NASCAR confirmation in morning. Losing crew member & pit stall selection for 2x fail: Harvick Keselowski Blaney Logano Wallace KuBusch Bowman McLeod”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass "Kurt Busch most likely wont qualify plus a pass-through at start of race for 3x prerace tech fails (passed on fourth time). Expect NASCAR confirmation in morning. Losing crew member & pit stall selection for 2x fail: Harvick Keselowski Blaney Logano Wallace KuBusch Bowman McLeod"

Kurt Busch will also lose a pit stall at Sunday's Wise Power 400. His car chief David Bryan has also been ejected.

His teammate Bubba Wallace Jr. was also caught up in the same scenario but was lucky his car only failed the inspection twice, but he lost his car to Chief Etienne Cliche.

With the introduction of the latest cars, Next Gen cars, NASCAR has outlined tough measures and penalties for any team that violates their rules. Too bad Busch had to serve as a lesson for the others.

