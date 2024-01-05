Lawless Alan will not drive for Niece Motorsport in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series campaign

Lawless Alan, 23, is likely to get a new contract soon but with a different team in the NASCAR Truck Series.

According to the reports from TobyChristie.com, Niece Motorsports confirmed that Alan will not return to the organization in the 2024 Truck season.

Alan joined Niece Motorsports at the end of the 2021 season for four Truck races. In his debut race with the team at Darlington Raceway, driving the #45 Chevrolet he finished P27. In the following race at Bristol Motor Speedway, he scored a best finish of P18.

In 2022, he was named the full-time driver for Niece Motorsports, marking his first full-time season in NASCAR.

The Van Nuys-California, native returned to the team for another season, where he was able to put together two finishes inside the top-15 and recorded his career-best finish of 10th place at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2023.

Even though the relationship between Alan and Niece ended, they confirmed that they will continue fielding the #45 Chevrolet Silverado full-time in the 2024 Truck Series in 2024 with driver, sponsor, and other details will be announced soon.

Apart from the #45 entry, the organization has previously announced - Bayley Currey in the #41 Truck and Matt Mills in the #42 Truck will each compete full-time in 2024.

Matt Mills joins Niece Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Truck season replacing Carson Hocevar

After racing part-time for several years in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series, Matt Mills finally gets his first full-time ride in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports in 2024. He replaced Carson Hocevar in the #42 Chevrolet Silverado for the upcoming season.

Praising Mills, Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said:

“I think a lot of people took notice of Matt this year at Richmond and Milwaukee. He’ll be a great addition to our organization as we look to continue the success the 42 team had this season. Matt has a lot of laps under his belt in both the Truck and Xfinity Series”

Catch Niece Motorsports in action when the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.