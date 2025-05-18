Layne Riggs declines NASCAR reporter’s request after the North Wilkesboro altercation

Layne Riggs had a few words with Corey Heim after Saturday’s (May 17) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was over. Tempers flared between the two drivers after Riggs spun his fellow racer during the last lap overtime.

Heim’s message was clear to his fellow racer, but before Riggs could even come up with a response, the Tricon Garage driver stormed away.

Look in the mirror and figure out this is why no one likes you. You're racing like a f***ing idiot. Calm down, or someone's going to take care of you. Heim said

Soon, the reporters walked up to Riggs and asked what Heim had just told him. Riggs replied bluntly (0:45),

“You guys got microphones. I'm not going to repeat any of those.”

Heim was leading during that overtime when Layne Riggs dive-bombed into Turn 1, coming up right next to Heim’s No. 11 Toyota. Heim spun out while Riggs and Chandler Smith drove past.

However, Riggs wasn’t able to maintain the lead in Turn 3, thus finishing second behind the Front Row Motorsports driver. On the other hand, despite leading a race-high 162 laps, Heim had to settle for a disappointing 17th-place finish.

But Heim still tops the leaderboard with 450 points to his name. Riggs, on the other hand, is eighth in the driver standings with three top-fives, four top-10s and 294 points to his credit. The duo will face off again next week for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans can watch the 134-lap event on Fox Sports 1 (May 23, 8:30 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I didn’t fence him…I really only care about me”- Layne Riggs gives a clear-cut statement following his North Wilkesboro outing

Although Corey Heim was left fuming after the on-track skirmish with Layne Riggs, the latter thought he had done nothing wrong. He was solely concerned about his team, the 22-year-old driver admitted during a post-race interview with Josh Sims of FOX Sports.

“We were side by side in the frontstretch and I had a huge run, and I went bottom and you know I didn’t fence him, I slid him up the track and gave him one lane there.”

During the brief but tense exchange, Hiem warned Layne Riggs, but the latter stood by his decision and responded,

“I really only care about me and my team,” he told Sims.

After everything was done and dusted, Smith had the final laugh. It was his second win of the 2025 season, which also allowed him to close the points gap between Heim, the current points leader, and himself. Right now, he sits second in the driver standings with 403 points.

