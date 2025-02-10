"Layne Riggs delivers a major “recovery” update on the dislocated shoulder that went viral during his first NASCAR victory"

Layne Riggs, who will drive the No. 34 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series recently shared an update on his full recovery. The North Carolina-born driver dislocated his shoulders while celebrating his first victory in the Truck Series during the first playoff race, the LiUNA 175 at Milwaukee Mile, last season.

Layne Riggs won his first race in his 23rd start in the Truck Series but it was one race too late as he didn't make it into the playoffs. He passed the eventual championship winner Ty Makeski on lap 123 of 175 and led his way to victory. After the race, he jumped on top of his truck and started pumping his fists in celebration. Although he was perhaps a bit too enthusiastic and managed to dislocate his shoulder.

Trending

Seeing him in discomfort while standing on top of his car, his pit crew rushed in to help him pop the shoulder back in place. However, this setback didn't stop him from winning back-to-back as he took victory in the second playoff race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. However, he did have to undergo surgery after the end of the season.

Now, ahead of the official start of the 2025 season at the Daytona International Speedway, Riggs spoke with Bob Pockrass and said that he has made a full recovery.

"I've been doing simulation stuff for a month and a half now and everything feels good so except it was very unstable before. After nine dislocations it was pretty bad, so number 10 wasn't very hard to do. So it was finally time to get it fixed and I am glad I got it done," the 22-year-old shared.

Expand Tweet

When Pockrass followed up by asking if he felt better now, Layne Riggs responded by saying:

"I do, I feel like I don't have to worry about it. You know, I had to be careful with it sometimes just to make sure I don't throw a baseball yet or stuff like that, I am not at fully recovery, but where I am at right now is definitely a lot better than it was before I got the surgery done."

Layne Riggs explains what it is like to manage racing with his studies

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Beyond his promising racing career, Layne Riggs has also continued his studies to earn an engineering degree from UNC Charlotte. However, he agrees that it is not easy to manage the two things at the same time as they are both time-consuming and difficult.

“You have to dedicate yourself because engineering homework is not something you can quickly spit out in 30 minutes," Riggs was quoted as saying by Niner Times in October of 2024.

However, he still appreciates that UNC Charlotte allows him to pursue both his passions of racing and engineering, and he is grateful to his professors who recognize what an amazing job he is doing both in and out of the school.

"My professors recognize me, call me out in class, and give me props for the wins that I've had. It is awesome to get recognized for the accomplishments that I'm making outside of school. I can be just another student here and do the same thing as everybody around me," he added.

Layne Riggs will be back in the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Season and will drive the No. 34 Ford for FRM alongside his new teammate Chandler Smith, who will pilot the No. 38 Truck which Riggs drove last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback