Layne Riggs dominates Indianapolis as Corey Heim secures Truck Series regular season title

During the TSports 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, previous race winner Corey Heim secured his regular season title. On the other hand, Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs secured his maiden victory of the season in a dominant fashion over the Truck Series drivers.The #11 Toyota driver had an impressive qualifying session, securing the pole position. Meanwhile, Riggs also had a decent mid-pack qualifying session with a P11 finish. However, the #34 Ford driver took up the pace and held the lead over the other drivers, securing wins in both stage one and two. He led 160 laps of the 200-lap race before crossing the finish line 1.864 seconds ahead of Spire Motorsports driver Corey Day.Reflecting on his first win of the season, Layne Riggs told Fox Sports (via X):&quot;Oh man, my team -- this truck was badass. It was so great. I was just out front saving my tires at the end, and I was just waiting for a late-race caution. Trying to run the bottom and trying to run the least amount of distance for my tires ... Thanks to everybody at Front Row. I'm out of breath. That was a pretty cool celebration. The guys in the fab shop, body shop -- I did it for you guys. This thing was really fast and made my job easy today.&quot;Meanwhile, Toyota driver Corey Heim fell three places from his pole position and wrapped up the race in fourth place. However, despite not winning the race, Heim became the NASCAR Truck Series regular champion.&quot;Yeah, it feels really good. Just a testament to how good we've been this year. You know, I feel like this is probably the first race where I haven't had a legitimate shot to compete for the win. So, that really says something. and, you know, a little bit disappointed to come here. I was actually excited to come here and try to improve. I've never felt like this track has been my best. But unfortunately, just kind of roomed around the outside of the top five all day and had a really good restart there at the end to get us a track position to finish fourth, but yeah just really proud of all the guys at Tricon garage and then lights out this year,&quot; Corey Heim told the media.[ [00:05 onwards]&quot;Like I said, just like we're on the first race I haven't felt like I've been good enough, and I feel like we got some good races coming up as well, So, huge thank you to them, Toyota safe flight and everyone else who makes this happen.&quot; (via X)Corey Heim leads the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship with 690 points to his name. Additionally, he has secured five wins, 11 top-ten finishes, and nine top-five finishes with three pole positions in 15 starts this season.Corey Heim's Truck Series career so far in the 2025 seasonTricon Garage driver Corey Heim began the 2025 season with a win at Daytona International Speedway. He began the race from P3 and secured a P1 finish, earning five playoff points in the maiden race of the season. He then had a bit of a setback at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he qualified in P19 and finished in P23.However, Heim bounced off quickly at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, where he turned a P16 qualification into a win and secured another five playoff points. He followed it up with a series of strong performances until Pocono Raceway, where he began the race from P3 and finished in P23. But he then again got back on his pace, securing the pole position and turning it into a win, earning 61 points at Lime Rock Park.