Layne Riggs outlines his future with Front Row Motorsports, eyes opportunities beyond just the NASCAR Truck Series

With just five races remaining this season, including this week’s playoff race at New Hampshire, Layne Riggs revealed his plans for the 2026 season and beyond. It seems that Riggs, a native of Bahama, North Carolina, will stay in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at least for another whole year.

In the meantime, Riggs will also try to make a few Cup starts with his team. So, his third season with Front Row Motorsports will be all about honing his skills for his overall development. But his focus, for now, is on winning the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship.

Speaking with Racing America, Layne Riggs said,

“I do feel like I need, at least another year in Trucks or Xfinity, whatever the path is. I’m planning on running the No. 34 Truck again next year, as of now. So yeah, I feel like I just need a little bit more time.”

There was a time when Riggs ran part-time with several teams under their Xfinity Series program, including Halmar Friesen Racing, Young's Motorsports, and Spire Motorsports. He made three races with Kaulig Racing back in 2023, which ultimately sealed the deal for Riggs to switch to a full-time schedule.

“I mean, nothing’s done yet, or really even in talks. That’s the goal is to try to branch out, make some starts next year, either Xfinity or in Cup. That’d be the goal just to try and get my feet wet and get a feel for it and see,” he added.

Layne Riggs, the son of former Cup Series driver Scott Riggs, is ranked second in the championship standings, 61 points behind Corey Heim, the current points leader. He bagged his fifth career win at Bristol last Thursday, September 11.

Next up for Riggs is his 50th Truck Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Fans can watch the race on FS1 (12 pm ET onwards) or listen to its live radio coverage on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Layne Riggs recalls meeting Front Row Motorsports boss Jerry Freeze

Ahead of his 50th career Truck Series start, Layne Riggs recalled meeting Jerry Freeze, General Manager of Front Row Motorsports, at Martinsville Speedway in 2023. His dad, Scott, was speaking with Freeze when Riggs walked in.

After introducing himself, Freeze asked Riggs if the latter would like to drive full-time under the banner of Front Row Motorsports. Needless to say, Riggs found himself on cloud nine hearing that offer.

“I was like, 'Of course I do. That'd be great.' And he said, 'Well, I'll watch you see how you do tonight, and then we'll see if I call you or not.' And I was like, uh-oh. Enough pressure, right?" Riggs smiled.

Riggs was confident that he had a top-five car. But an on-track skirmish between Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed caught Riggs in the mess, forcing him to settle for an 11th-place finish. Riggs wasn’t sure if he was going to get that call from Freeze.

But he did. Freeze hired Layne Riggs to drive the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 on a full-time basis for the 2024 season. He failed to make the postseason that year, but a week later, he bagged his career-first win at The Milwaukee Mile. The following week, he picked up another win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

