Leah Pruett announces NHRA return after year away to start family with Tony Stewart

Leah Pruett, who stepped back from competing in the Top Fuel Dragster last season, is set to return to compete for her husband's NHRA team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in 2026.

The 12-time Top Fuel winner left racing in 2024 to start a family with Stewart, and the NASCAR legend filled in for her in the TSR Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster.

"I'd first like to thank Tony, the team, and our partners for allowing me the necessary time on my hiatus to start our family, learn motherhood, and welcome me back. I tested in Richmond earlier this year, which, as expected, validated my eagerness and passion for racing Top Fuel," Pruett said in a statement (via NHRA).

The couple welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart last November during the NHRA Finals in Pomona, California. Stewart, who had qualified for the semifinals, left the track to be with Pruett and returned shortly after the birth to race in the semifinals. He later finished ninth in the Top Fuel standings and won the 2024 NHRA Rookie of the Year title.

"Tony Stewart has done an incredible job behind the wheel, as many would expect, but I know how much he's devoted himself to being the best 'driver replacement' he can be, and I couldn't be more proud and thankful for him," Pruett added.

Stewart continued to drive the TSR Top Fuel dragster this season and won his first Top Fuel race at the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. He added another win at the Route 66 Raceway and was crowned the regular season champion at the NHRA US Nationals in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Pruett got involved in the behind-the-scenes workings of the team.

"Wants to drive that car more than anything" - Tony Stewart on Leah Pruett's appetite for racing

Leah Pruett had joined TSR as a driver earlier this decade and achieved a career-high third place in the 2023 Top Fuel standings. She took over off-track roles for the past two seasons. She worked with crew chief Neal Strausbaugh and car chief Mike Domagala and also served as a brand ambassador for Dodge Direct Connection and Mopar.

"She's been a very critical part of this team's success and projects that we're working on, so she hasn't sat on her hands by any means, but first and foremost, I know she wants to drive that car more than anything," Tony Stewart said in the statement.

TSR fields a Funny Car car for 2023 Funny Car champion Matt Hagan. However, Tony Stewart's plans for the 2026 season are not clear. The former NASCAR team owner had also stepped away and closed Stewart Haas Racing after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

