Leah Pruett drops 2-word reaction as she gushes over husband Tony Stewart and son Dominic

Fresh off his first Top Fuel win, Tony Stewart was spotted sharing a moment with his son Dominic ahead of the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. His wife and arguably his biggest supporter, Leah Pruett, posted the heartfelt moment on her Instagram story, showing Dominic in the arms of the former NASCAR Cup Series racer.

Ad

Coming off a landmark victory at the NHRA Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals, Stewart enters Charlotte with significant momentum. The NASCAR legend, who has seamlessly transitioned into Top Fuel racing, continues to credit much of his growth in drag racing to the support and mentorship of Pruett.

As he prepares for another demanding race at zMAX Dragway, fans got a glimpse of the Stewart-Pruett partnership during a crucial racing weekend. Pruett's Instagram story showed a touching moment between Stewart and Dominic, captioned:

Ad

Trending

"My boys 🤍,"

Leah Pruett shares a moment with her husband, Tony Stewart, and son Dominic. Source: @leah.pruett via Instagram

Family remains a focal point for Stewart both on and off the track. Leah's support has been the foundation that has propelled Stewart in his relatively new NHRA journey.

Ad

In a recent appearance on the Kenny Conversation podcast hosted by Kenny Wallace, Stewart opened up about the profound impact Pruett has had on his drag racing education. When asked about what he had learned from her, Stewart credited her for being the bedrock of his learning curve:

"Everything. Everything that I know about drag racing I know from her. And there are times that I go over to Matt Hagan, who drives our Funny Car team for TSR... She is a excellent teacher. She has been there from day one." (18:52 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Stewart’s appreciation for Pruett’s patience and guidance has been evident throughout his rapid rise in NHRA competition.

Tony Stewart sets sights on American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals glory

NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during American Rebel Light qualifying. Source: Imagn

Heading into the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Charlotte’s zMAX Dragway, Tony Stewart faces a highly competitive Top Fuel field. After securing impressive results through qualifying rounds, Stewart has positioned himself in one of the more dynamic semifinal quads.

Ad

Low qualifier Doug Kalitta delivered a strong 3.755 pass but was edged out by Steve Torrence (3.747) and Stewart himself, who defeated Kalitta on a holeshot with a 3.774 run. It marked another instance of Stewart's growing racecraft in pressure situations, since his move into drag racing full-time. Driving the #14 TSR Dodge SRT Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster, Stewart will be joined by Doug Foley and Antron Brown for the semi-final quads.

Semifinal Lineup for American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide:

Ad

Steve Torrence vs. Tony Stewart vs. Doug Foley vs. Antron Brown Shawn Langdon vs. Justin Ashley vs. Josh Hart vs. Brittany Force

With momentum on his side and the unwavering support of Leah Pruett and his family, Tony Stewart will look to continue his remarkable NHRA journey at one of drag racing's most prestigious events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.