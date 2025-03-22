Leah Pruett drops a 4-word cheeky dig for husband Tony Stewart amid her sudden NHRA return 

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart and his wife Leah welcomed their firstborn Dominic into the world in November 2024. Leah Pruett, who raced for Stewart's team in the NHRA took a sabbatical to recover from pregnancy and raise Dominic. However, the Top fuel driver made a surprise return and dropped a four-word dig at her husband.

Ad

Leah Pruett first appeared on a racetrack earlier this month at the NHRA Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. The team owner detailed how Pruett isn't sitting out and has taken up team responsibilities despite the motherhood responsibilities since Dominic was also present at the event.

Stewart's wife surprised everyone by stepping into the Top Fuel Dragster for a run at Arizona Nationals. Leah Pruett has previously advised that will be returning to NHRA in the future, but not in 2025, yet made the surprise return. However, it wasn't an official return and just a warmup run for Q2.

Ad

Trending

Leah Pruett uploaded a clip from the warm-up run on her X (formerly Twitter) handle with a caption that took a sly dig at her husband and TSR owner Tony Stewart.

“He's gonna regret that 😈 @TonyStewart @TSRnitro @Dodge @OfficialMOPAR @mobil1racing

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony took over the responsibility of driving the Top Fuel Dragster in her wife's absence. Pruett’s tweet suggested that Stewart is going to regret letting her into the car and hinted at a possible official return for the Top Fuel racer.

Tony Stewart Racing’s official account also shared a 75-second-long clip of the warm-up run by Leah Pruett. The former NASCAR driver and team owner observed from the outside as his wife completed the run, and then celebrated her little step towards a return. The tweet read,

Ad

“Just like riding a bike… @LeahPruett_TF took over Q2 warmup at the #ArizonaNats 😎”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominic was born on November 17, 2025, which coincidentally was the same date as the final day of the NHRA Finals. Tony Stewart took flights between the hospital to witness the birth of his child, and to then participate in the NHRA Finals.

Tony Stewart hails Leah Pruett for playing “crucial role” in the team despite motherhood duties

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett appeared before the reporters for a media session at the NHRA Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. The TSR owner hailed her wife for being a crucial part of the team and taking up responsibilities despite having to take care of Dominic at the track. Stewart said,

Ad

“Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom and a babysitter for me, but now, you know, on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team. She doesn't just sit around. She's not sitting on her hands all day away from the kid. She's working in this pit. So she has a full schedule and we have help with Dominic here, and it's gone really, really well.” (7:08 onwards)

Ad

Tony Stewart dissolved his NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of the 2024 season but continues to operate the TSR, which entered the world of NHRA in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback