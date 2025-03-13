Leah Pruett gets real on NHRA return and balancing motherhood in bold admission

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, opened up about her chances of returning to the track for the first time since she became a mother. Last year, she stepped aside to start a family with Stewart and gave birth to a baby boy named Dominic.

Pruett recently attended an interview session with her husband, Tony Stewart, and racing driver, Matt Hagan, where she touched upon the potential time of her return. Speaking about how she moved away from racing and how she wants to return to the Top Fuel Dragster series, Pruett said (as per Tony Stewart Racing Nitro on X):

"I don't know if I have an answer to that question, but there is not a strategy by any means. This is the first day of the first race, and my first season with the child and I guess from a strategic viewpoint, we had conversation at the end of last year about me getting back in the car, and I just have to be very truthful that I did not think that I could do a job for Dodge and for our fans, be engaging with the team like I love to be and also be a mom."

"Even though there's not a strategy for it, my heart says that I'll be back in a race car. I don't know which one it will be or what category, class or what year, but it will be there because I'm so involved with the team specifically in the Top Fuel..." she added.

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett met each other right before the COVID-19 pandemic. As they met, their love for each other and racing grew together, and finally, they got married in 2021.

Three years later, they announced they were expecting a baby in June 2024. Five months later, Pruett gave birth to a son, Dominic James, on November 17, 2024. From then on, Leah Pruett has been away from racing in the National Hot Rod Association.

Tony Stewart ready to yield seat for wife Leah Pruett

During the interview, Tony Stewart said that he was absolutely ready to yield his position for his wife, Leah Pruett, under all circumstances. He stated that the NHRA ride belongs to her wife, and that he will leave it at will if she wants to return to the racing series.

"Make this 1000 percent clear, so there's no mistakes... that race car is her race car, and when she's ready to get back in, I will immediately get back out," Stewart said. "Whatever time and whatever event that is, or whatever events coming up... If mid-season, she says, I wanna get back in that car, I will gladly step out of that car for my wife." (1:41 onwards)

NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart (right) with wife Leah Pruett during the Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway - Source: Imagn

Tony Stewart, a former NASCAR champion, race winner and team owner, is now actively involved with NHRA after parting ways with stock car racing last year, as he withdrew from Stewart-Haas Racing at the end of 2024.

