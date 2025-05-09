Leah Pruett gushes over her "first mother's day" flowers from husband Tony Stewart 

NASCAR and IndyCar champion Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett, who gave birth to her first child in November, shared her first Mother's Day flowers.

Pruett is a 12-time Top Fuel winner and is now on a break from drag racing. She had a career-best finish in 2023, when she finished third in the NHRA Top Fuel standings, but Stewart took her place in Tony Stewart Racing's (TSR) dragster last season.

While the annual celebrations are observed on the second Sunday of May, which is 13th this year, Pruett received her bouquet of flowers early and showed them off in her latest Instagram story.

"My first Mother's Day flowers," Pruett wrote.

Leah Pruett's story on May 9. Screenshot via @leah.pruett on Instagram

Stewart and Pruett have been married since 2021, and their son, Dominic James Stewart, was born in November 2024. The couple met when TSR started fielding two entries in the NHRA drag racing series.

"I felt pure joy": Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett after husband's first Top Fuel win

Tony Stewart won the Top Alcohol Dragster race at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas last month.

Leah Pruett shared an emotional message on social media following Stewart's first Top Fuel victory. She highlighted their crew chief Neal Strausbaugh's leadership and hard work behind the scenes and described him as the driving force of the team. Pruett also talked about the sacrifices of the team members.

"I felt pure joy for Tony, and an overwhelming wave of happiness for Neal and the team. I live and see the weight they both carry, the expectations they’ve managed, and the sacrifices we’ve all made behind the scenes," Pruett wrote.

"This win represents everything: dedication, persistence, trust, guts, humility—and the power of leaders who never gave up on the bigger picture. I’m so proud of our (ony Stewart Racing Nitro) team. So proud of Tony. And deeply proud of Neal and the entire crew," she added.

Tony Stewart has racked up a long list of wins in various racing series, including NASCAR Cup, IndyCar and IROC, over the years. However, he admitted that his latest win was different because he got to celebrate it with his wife and son, during a post-race press conference.

Stewart is second in the NHRA points standings, behind Shawn Langdon following the 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway on April 27.

Stewart reached his third straight final in Charlotte and beat top qualifier Doug Kalitta with a 3.779-second run. He finished third in the final after a run of 3.760 seconds in the second round.

The sixth event of the drag racing series is set to begin on May 16 at Route 66.

