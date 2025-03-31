Leah Pruett lends a hand in preparing husband Tony Stewart's ride for the NHRA Winternationals

Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett was seen helping out her husband and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart as he prepared for the 2025 NHRA Winternationals at the In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip in California. Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, the official Instagram account of Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), took to its stories and uploaded a video showing Pruett in action.

Leah Pruett is currently sitting out of her TSR (Tony Stewart Racing) Top Fuel Dragster due to her preoccupations as a new mother. Stewart is filling in for Pruett for the second straight season. Last year, he finished 20th in the NHRA driver standings with 255 points to his name.

Tony Stewart emerged victorious in his opening round matchup against Antron Brown, a four-time winner at the NHRA Finals also vying for his first Winternationals sweep. He then defeated Doug Kalitta in Round 2 and Shawn Langdon in the semifinals.

However, Stewart fell short of bagging the win in the finals over Rick Ware Racing’s Clay Millican. It marked Millican’s first victory in what was the 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals and also his career’s eighth win.

Notably, it was Stewart’s third time qualifying for the finals. Now, ahead of him is the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, April 13, the event will stream live on NHRA.tv from 11 am PST onwards.

Tony Stewart lands extended contract with American Rebel for 2025

American Rebel Holdings Inc. has extended its pre-existing contract with Tony Stewart Racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. It will also back TSR’s Funny Car entrant and four-time World Champion Matt Hagan in 2025.

American Rebel will serve as Hagan’s primary sponsor for five races and Stewart for one race this year. It will also remain the associate sponsor for Hagan and Stewart for all 20 races of the season.

Elated at joining forces with Tony Stewart’s team, American Rebel CEO Andy Ross said in a statement,

“Tony, Matt and Leah have been a big part of our incredible success opening up distributors across the country. Various consultants told me opening up distributors was next to impossible, but American Rebel has proven them wrong because we have a real 12-year organic story of how we got here, and Tony, Matt and Leah’s support have poured patriotic fuel all over the fire we had already started. I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done.”

American Rebel Beer will back Hagan on April 25 to 27 at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals; June 20 to 22 at the Virginia NHRA Nationals; August 14 to 17 at the Lucas Oil NHRA National; September 26 to 28 at the NHRA Midwest Nationals; and October 30 to November 2 at the NHRA Nevada Nationals. Additionally, it will serve as Stewart’s primary sponsor from September 26 to 28 at the NHRA Midwest Nationals near St. Louis, Missouri.

