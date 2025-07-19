Leah Pruett to miss husband Tony Stewart’s race for family commitment; shares her support as she travels with son Dominic

  • NASCAR
By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Jul 19, 2025 04:46 GMT
NHRA: Route 66 Nationals - Source: Imagn
NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with wife Leah Pruett and son Dominic Stewart after winning the Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway on May 18, 2025- Source: Imagn

NHRA driver Tony Stewart will make his 12th start of the 2025 season at Pacific Raceways on Sunday, July 20. However, his wife, Leah Pruett, and their toddler, Dominic, won’t be there to cheer for the former NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Pruett is currently at a family event with Dominic, who is less than a year old. She used to drive the TSR Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster that her husband is driving in 2025. The 18-time NHRA winner is on a temporary hiatus as she’s preoccupied with her duties as a mother.

Pruett makes sure to be by Stewart’s side every time he wheels the Tony Stewart Racing Dragster. But not this time. She won’t get to watch Stewart compete in the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.

Pruett took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of little Dominic staring at the clouds as they flew south. She captioned the photo, saying:

“Bye Bye Washington. Dom and I are headed South for a family event. First race I've missed in about a decade (besides when I had Dom during Pomona2). Good luck this wknd @tsrnitro!”
(Source: Leah Pruett/Instagram)
(Source: Leah Pruett/Instagram)

The event will be televised on NHRA.tv from 11 a.m. PST onwards. Stewart will enter the race as the NHRA points leader (848 points) with Shawn Langdon, Justin Ashley, Doug Kalitta, and Anton Brown rounding up the top five spots.

“We have help, but Leah has huge responsibilities”- Tony Stewart gets real on his wife’s role with his race team

Tony Stewart is in his sophomore season driving his wife, Leah Pruett’s, Top Fuel dragster. While there is no news of Pruett returning to her driving duties, the 37-year-old, Redlands, California native is totally invested in the operation of Tony Stewart Racing.

At the same time, she takes care of her toddler. Tony Stewart knows how hard that is. In an interview, the driver said that his wife was the one doing all the work back home.

“That's the reality of it. We have help, but Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom, and a babysitter for me,” Tony Stewart acknowledged. “But now on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team. She doesn't just sit around.”
"She's not sitting on her hands all day away from the kid. She's working in this pit. So she has a full schedule and we have help with Dominic here and it's gone really, really well,” he added.

That being said, Leah Pruett did a test run at Virginia Motorsports Park in her familiar No. 14 TSR Top Fuel dragster less than 24 hours after the Virginia NHRA Nationals and ahead of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, which took place on June 29. One might wonder if that hints at Pruett’s potential return behind the wheel.

