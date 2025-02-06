Leah Pruett shares an adorable moment of son Dominic in race-inspired outfit with NASCAR legend Tony Stewart

Leah Pruett, wife of NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, recently shared a heartwarming scene between Stewart and their son, Dominic James. She uploaded a photo on her Instagram Story, showing Stewart holding their son. Baby Dominic was wearing a race-themed outfit designed with a black-and-white checkered flag pattern.

Screengrab of Leah Pruett's Instagram Story showing Tony Stewart holding their son Dominic wearing a race-inspired outfit.

This picture was taken at Bradenton Motorsport Park where Stewart is preparing to compete in the 2025 PRO Superstar Shootout, scheduled between February 6 and 8. Tony Stewart returned to the driver’s seat of the Top Fuel dragster last year, after his wife, Leah, stepped away from racing due to her pregnancy.

With Dominic's arrival, Pruett is extending her time off to focus on motherhood, allowing Stewart to continue competing in her place in NHRA Top Fuel events. Stewart’s recent stint in drag racing has been impressive. He reached the semifinals of the 2024 season opener at Pomona Raceway before being narrowly defeated by Doug Kalitta.

However, the disappointment was reduced to some extent when he won the NHRA Top Fuel Rookie of the Year award. 2025 is the first year of Stewart's career when he’ll not be involved with NASCAR in any shape or form.

Several factors, including shifting business and personal priorities for Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, as well as the challenges of maintaining a four-charter team, led to Stewart-Haas Racing ceasing operations.

Tony Stewart had a wild weekend during the birth of his first child with Pruett

Becoming a new dad made for a hectic weekend for Tony Stewart. While preparing to qualify for the NHRA Finals on November 16, 2024, he received a call that his wife had gone into labor in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

Determined to be there for the birth of his son, he quickly boarded a flight to Arizona after qualifying seventh for the event. Luckily, he got to the hospital in time, before Leah gave birth to Dominic on Sunday, November 17.

However, he could only spend a few hours with his son before returning to California for the race. Afterward, he flew back to be with his wife and son.

He reflected on his weekend in a video shared by his team, TSRNitro's social media handle.

“I think I’ve ran on adrenaline all day. I literally showed up at the race track this morning on two hours of sleep, and I didn’t do near the work that my wife did in the last year, and especially the last 10 months. So I am very proud of her, I love her to death ” he said in the video (3:06 - onwards).

Tony Stewart will return to NHRA drag racing for the first race of the season in March at Gainesville Raceway in Florida.

