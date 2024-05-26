"Least popular driver"; "Suspend him" - NASCAR fans outraged over Austin Hill's move on Cole Custer at Charlotte Xfinity race

Fans were outraged at Austin Hill after his incident with Cole Custer during the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went viral on social media. Hill seemed to deliberately push Custer out of the track, leading him into the wall.

During the final stages of the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the #21 Chevrolet made contact with Cole Custer. Because of this, the latter started going slow because of the impact of the upper wall. While Hill looked to be at fault for this, he seemed to deliberately push Custer's car again from the back, which led to him hitting the wall hard-on. This was a crash that could have resulted in an injury, but Custer managed to avoid that.

Fans were disappointed with Hill's seemingly unprofessional approach during the race. They retaliated with aggressive comments on social media. Some users even suggested suspending the driver.

"Least Popular Driver."

Expand Tweet

"Suspend him, but watch as nascar uses it as promotional material"

Expand Tweet

"Quite possibly the biggest loser in the field," another user wrote.

Some users also complained about the lack of professionalism in his racing style, while others called him the "dirtiest driver."

"Austin Hill might be the single direst driver in NASCAR history," wrote a user.

"I swear everytime I watch Austin Hill race I just see a serious lack of talent there," claimed a fan.

Moreover, iRacing, a professional sim racing software, also took to X to troll Austin Hill for his racing maneuver.

Expand Tweet

The time when Austin Hill punched his fellow competitor to the ground at Martinsville

Incidents like this have happened with Hill earlier as well. During the 2022 Xfinity Series race at Martinsville, he shared a tough battle with Myatt Snider. At the end of the race, after the cars were parked on the pit road, the two competitors met aggressively.

A heated conversation soon turned physical as Austin Hill delivered a hard punch on Snider taking him down. Others soon got involved in the incident.

Hill later tried justifying the incident by saying that drivers "are not friends" during races and events like these can happen if the drivers are angry about an incident in the race.

"When you come to these races, you’re not friends with anybody," Crash.com quoted him. "I feel like when you leave here you’re mad at almost every single one of these people on the racetrack at the end of one of these things. Maybe somebody punted you out of the way on lap one or lap 50."

Hill was not penalized for his actions towards Myatt Snider.