"Left for dead. But now, we're bringing it back": Former NASCAR driver and team owner buys and breathes new life into 'legendary' Ohio track

One of NASCAR's most celebrated short tracks in Ohio, Mansfield Motor Speedway had fallen into complete disrepair, shuttered and forgotten. But, former driver and team owner Matt Tifft recently issued a bold announcement that could change its fate.
In a touching social media post paired with a video contrasting Mansfield's golden years and its present state, Tifft announced on X:
"Left for dead. But now, we're bringing it back. @Mansfieldspdwy is our playground, and we're just getting started. Follow the journey, chaos, and fun as we revive this legendary track 😤😤🏁"
The message was met with a wave of optimism from fans and industry insiders alike. Many racing fans consider Mansfield one of the Midwest's most unique bullrings with its history stretching across NASCAR, ARCA, and top-tier dirt racing.
Tifft's purchase of the facility came after years of decay. Once a paved and later dirt-surfaced oval that held national events, Mansfield Motor Speedway has sat idle since 2019, with grandstands torn down, track walls dismantled, and nature taking over the property. Yet, the 180-acre venue still held the potential for Tifft.
The 28-year-old Ohio native is from nearby Hinckley and has strong ties with the region. A co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports in the Cup Series, Tifft retired from full-time competition after a health scare in 2019. Since then, he has shifted to business and developmental ventures.
The exact purchase figures remain undisclosed, but the deal includes the speedway's land, remaining infrastructure, and its zoning as a motorsports complex. The former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver hinted at a full-scale restoration effort, combining racing and non-racing events with grassroots involvement. While no races are slated for 2025, the plan is to reopen the venue by 2026.
NASCAR racer's Mansfield Motor Speedway lost to time could return in 2026
Located roughly halfway between Columbus and Cleveland, Mansfield Motor Speedway opened in 1959 as a dirt track before being paved in 1999. The oval was a Truck Series staple and also hosted the ARCA Menards Series, USAR Hooters Pro Cup, and ASA Late Models.
The track briefly returned in 2017, hosting dirt events like the Dirt Million, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and All-Star Circuit of Champions. However, operations were halted in 2019 after ownership struggles, low attendance, and event scheduling issues.
Matt Tifft's buying and restoring the Mansfield facility also marks his return to his racing roots in Ohio. Veteran NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass confirmed the news, retweeting Tifft's post and wrote on X:
The racing community instantly recognized the emotional weight of the project. After the track's brief revival between 2017 and 2019 under Grant Milliron, with the return of dirt racing, the facility was mothballed and its grandstands dismantled.
Now, with weeds overtaking pit roads and guardrails rusting away, the return will not be easy. Tifft's team will need to resurface the track, rebuild seating, restore utilities, and bring the facility up to modern safety standards.
