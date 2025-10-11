Legacy driver Erik Jones uncertain about latest NASCAR change but welcomes new ideas

Erik Jones shared his honest thoughts on NASCAR’s upcoming horsepower change. The change Jones talked about is a big one. NASCAR officials announced that starting in 2026, Cup Series cars will run 750 horsepower on all road courses and oval tracks shorter than 1.5 miles, up from the current 670 horsepower.

In a post shared by journalist Kelly Crandall on X on Saturday, Jones said he isn’t sure if more horsepower will actually make racing better. Still, he admitted the racing hasn’t been great on road courses and short track.

“We probably need to just try it,” Jones said.

The original news about the change came from NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell, who shared it during the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast. The move comes after repeated calls from drivers and fans who believe the cars need more power to make racing more exciting.

According to NASCAR.com, many think more horsepower will create better throttle control, more tire wear and better passing opportunities. For years, fans have complained that short-track and road course races have been too predictable.

The new power level will be used at tracks like Watkins Glen, Sonoma, Phoenix, Martinsville, Bristol and Darlington. NASCAR will share the full 2026 rules package later this offseason.

Five of the first eight races in 2026 will use the 750-horsepower setup. NASCAR will study how it performs before possibly using it at more tracks later.

Erik Jones celebrated 300th NASCAR Cup Series start

In May 2025, Erik Jones reached an important career milestone. He made his 300th NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, joining a small group of drivers to hit that mark. It was a major moment for the Legacy Motor Club driver, who has been part of NASCAR’s top division for nearly a decade.

Jones drives the No. 43 Toyota for the team co-owned by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson. He made his debut in 2015 at Kansas Speedway, filling in for Denny Hamlin in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing car.

Since then, Erik Jones has collected three Cup Series wins, including two Southern 500 victories. Speaking ahead of his 300th start, Erik Jones said:

"I don’t know how many guys have made 300 or more starts in the Cup Series, but you know, being around for that long is never easy,” Jones said. “You know, there’s 36 guys that get to do it every week at the Cup level, and to be one that’s done it... I’m gonna push in a decade now... so that’s really neat.”

So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Erik Jones ranks 25th in the standings with 616 points. He has five top-10 finishes, four top-5s, and 11 laps led over 32 races.

