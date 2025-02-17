  • home icon
  Legacy Motor Club racer Erik Jones shares adorable family photo marking son David's first Daytona 500 

Legacy Motor Club racer Erik Jones shares adorable family photo marking son David's first Daytona 500 

By Karan Yadav
Modified Feb 17, 2025 02:20 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice - Source: Imagn
Erik Jones shared a family update from the Daytona 500- Source: Imagn

NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones took to his X account and shared an adorable image of his wife Holly Jones and son David. The couple took their son to the racetrack for the first time at the iconic Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500.

Erik and Holly Jones met in 2018 and were dirt track rivals in the Midget Racing series. Their common interest in racing sparked the relationship, and they got engaged in 2022. Nearly four months later, Erik and Holly tied the knot on August 2, 2023, and were blessed with a baby boy, David Wayne Jones, on November 27, 2024.

In the recent picture, Erik Jones held his two-month-old son in his hands while his wife Holly stood next to him. The trio wore matching black-colored goggles, and Holly donned a black one-piece dress. Meanwhile, Jones wore his #43 Toyota Legacy Motor Club jersey.

"First #Daytona500 and he nailed it," wrote the Cup Series driver.
Erik Jones had tough luck at the Duel 2 Race at Daytona International Speedway, and Austin Cindric took home the win with a margin of an inch.

Austin Cindric won the Duel 2 race at Erik Jones's expense, derailing his efforts

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric took home the Duel 2 victory at the expense of Erik Jones. For the first time in decades, the legendary #43 number driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty crossed the finish line in first place at Duel 2, but things changed after the last-minute caution.

During the last lap of the race, a multi-car collision occurred in turn four, including Cody Ware, Anthony Alfredo, and Kyle Larson, resulting in a caution seconds before Jones crossed the finishing line ahead of Cindric. This marked a new milestone for the #43 number, making its first win in the Duel 2 since 1977.

However, the governing body reviewed the clip and revealed that Austin Cindric led the race when the caution was raised. Ultimately, the #2 Austin Cindric secured his berth in the front row for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the news on his X account:

"Cindric is the winner after review of the leader at time of caution."

Cindric locked his seat in the front row behind the pole position winner Chase Briscoe, and the Duel 2 victory will give the #2 Ford driver a boost. Meanwhile, Erik Jones began the Daytona 500 from fourth place behind 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
हिन्दी