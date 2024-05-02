Legacy Motor Club release big Erik Jones update ahead of Kansas race

NASCAR Cup Series regular and driver of the #43 Toyota Camry XSE for Legacy Motor Club, Erik Jones' recent fate in the highest echelon of the sport has not exactly been to the 27-year-old's liking. After crashing out of contention during this year's Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, the Michigan driver was ruled out of last weekend's race at Dover due to a compression fracture in his back.

However, in a recent update on Erik Jones' health by his team, Legacy Motor Club announced Jones has been medically cleared to race during this weekend's 400-mile-long event at Kansas Speedway. However, both Erik Jones and his team have decided to take a cautious approach to the #43 driver's return and rested him for this weekend's race despite being declared medically fit and having been cleared by NASCAR to compete.

The #43 crew will be seen teaming up with the replacement driver and NASCAR Truck Series regular Corey Heim once again during the upcoming AdventHealth 400 on Sunday. Heim will be filling in for Jones for the second time this season after having driven the #43 Toyota at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday as well.

Plotting an ultimate return to racing during the NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, Jones will return to the Cup Series during the 2024 Goodyear 400 weekend. The Cup Series race itself will be seen going live on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

How has Erik Jones performed at Darlington Raceway during his NASCAR Cup Series career?

Plotting a return to the highest echelon of NASCAR at 'The Lady in Black', Erik Jones' previous performances at Darlington Raceway have seen the 27-year-old driver visit victory lane at the 1.3-mile-long facility twice during his Cup Series career.

Out of the Legacy Motor Club driver's three career victories in the sport, two have come at the upcoming venue with Jones crossing the finish line in P1 and solidifying his name in the NASCAR history books.

Jones' third victory at Daytona International Speedway during the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 displayed a varied level of adaptability to different types of tracks during the calendar, with his career highlights coming at Darlington.

It remains to be seen how well the Michigan native adapts to recovering from the injury after a vicious crash not too long ago, driving for none other than the 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson's Cup Series team.