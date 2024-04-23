Legacy Motor Club share big Erik Jones announcement after horror Talladega crash

Legacy Motor Club announced that Erik Jones would miss the upcoming NASCAR Cup race at Dover because of the extent of the injuries he sustained on the superspeedway following his hard hit at Talladega last Sunday. During the race, Jones got clipped by Bubba Wallace, who got hit by John Hunter Nemechek and headed straight into the outside wall.

Jones was transported to the local hospital and was released shortly. However, further evaluations have revealed a serious injury which has forced the American to sit out this Sunday's race. Corey Heim will take his place in the #43 car.

Erik Jones released a video message for his fans and supporters on his Instagram account, discussing the news of his absence in Dover. He vowed to be back in action as soon as possible.

"Just wanted to send out a quick message to everybody that after the attention I received in Talladega, after the wreck everybody did a great job in helping me out in the help I needed. But learning a little bit further, I've got a spinal fracture that is going to keep me out of the car at Dover this weekend," he said.

"I'm going to be taking it week by week and see how things go. But I hope to be back in the car as soon as I can, get healed up quick and right. But just wanted to say thanks to Legacy to support me during this time," he added.

Jones continued:

"I'll be in Dover this weekend supporting Corey in the #43 car to try to get them out there and running well this weekend while I can't be in. So just wanted to let you guys know that I'm alright home and healing up and be back in the car soon."

Erik Jones' health is the "No. 1 priority" for Legacy, says Jimmie Johnson

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmy Johnson, who is also the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, released a statement after the news of Erik Jones missing the Dover race was announced.

Johnson stressed that for Legacy, the top priority is the health of their driver. He also mentioned that they are prepared to give Jones all the time he needs to fully recover.

"Erik’s long-term health is our No. 1 priority. It will be great to see him at the track Sunday and we intend to give him the time it takes to recover properly. I know Corey will do a great job behind the wheel for the Club. In the meantime, our thoughts are with Erik and his wife Holly — they have our total support," Johnson said (via Motorsport.com).

So far this season, Jones has one finish inside the top 10, 181 points, and he's currently sitting in 20th place on the points table. He would hope to come back stronger after his recovery and make it to the playoff round of the season with strong finishes in the races to come.

