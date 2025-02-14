Legendary driver Mark Martin pulls no punches on NASCAR with a 3-word message over Daytona ruling

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has made his feelings known on the controversial decision made by NASCAR to reverse Legacy Motor Club's driver Erik Jones' victory in the Duel 2 ahead of the Daytona 500. Martin reflected on an incident at Daytona from his career to extend his take on the incident.

Erik Jones crossed the start-finish line ahead of Team Penske's Austin Cindric, but NASCAR ruled that Cindric was leading before the caution flag waved, awarding him the victory. Following the controversy, Mark Martin recalled a similar moment from his career in 2007 when he battled Kevin Harvick for the Daytona 500 win. Despite a multi-car wreck behind them, no caution was called, allowing Harvick to edge out Martin by 0.2 seconds.

Following the end of Duel 2, the NASCAR veteran expressed his frustration against the controversial decision by NASCAR on X.

Trending

"2007. No yellow 🤦🏻 @DAYTONA @NASCAR," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Jeb Burton reshared Martin's post, agreeing with the Hall of Famer's opinion.

"Yeahh. I don’t agree with the call tonight why push the button 100 yards away from the line," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Martin’s 31-year NASCAR career is among the most accomplished in the sport’s history. Renowned for his consistency and precision, he secured 96 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including 40 in the Cup Series. Despite never winning a championship, he finished runner-up five times, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest drivers without a title.

Mark Martin retired from the Cup Series after the 2013 season, opting to step away from racing entirely after starting in 1981. Unlike many former drivers who make occasional returns, he fully embraced retirement, cementing his legacy as one of NASCAR’s most respected figures.

"I'm not interested in competing in anything": When Mark Martin fully embraced NASCAR retirement

Mark Martin, one of NASCAR's most prominent drivers, did not feel the need to come back on the track after he retired. Despite having been close to winning the Cup Series title on four occasions, the veteran felt content with his decision and expressed that he wanted to embrace his life outside racing.

In an interview with NASCAR in 2021, the former Coke 600 winner said:

"I’m not interested in competing in anything. I don’t even like to play cards or games or anything that requires competing."

"I’m really enjoying retired life, that’s really all I’ve got going on. I enjoy seeing and spending time with family and seeing friends and traveling and seeing the country. Arlene and I have done a good bit of motor coaching." Mark Martin added.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the drama-filled Great American race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"