Legendary driver Mike Skinner is set for a NASCAR return at the North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway has announced that former NASCAR Truck Series driver Mike Skinner will return to the 0.625-mile oval track for the upcoming Craftsman Series race. The 200-lap Window World 250 is scheduled for Saturday, May 17.

According to an official press release by Charlotte Motor Speedway, Skinner will serve as the Grand Marshal for Saturday's race. The NASCAR veteran has a special place in his stock car racing fans' hearts for helping youngsters shape their careers in the Truck Series in its early years. Additionally, the 1995 champion has secured 28 wins and 50 poles in 300 starts in his career.

After a long hiatus of nearly three decades, Mike Skinner will return to the spotlight at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Reflecting on the opportunity, the inaugural Truck Series champion said (via JaySki.com):

“I’m proud to serve as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. It’s an honor to be remembered and recognized for a series that I love so dearly, and it’s even more special to do it at a track as iconic as North Wilkesboro. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has always been known for its great racing, and I’m certain they’ll put on another exciting show this weekend.”

Along with Mike Skinner's return to stock car racing, the 0.625-mile oval track features zMAX CARS Tour races with The Reverend Whiskey 75 (Pro Late Models) on Thursday, May 15, followed by Window World 100 (Late Model Stock Cars) on Friday, May 16. The track will also feature a Jake Owen concert by Raymer Oil on Saturday, May 17.

When former NASCAR champion Mike Skinner spoke about enjoying his dream retirement

Former NASCAR driver Mike Skinner began competing in the stock car racing series in 1986 and retired decades later in 2012. Throughout his career, he dominated the Craftsman Truck Series and completed his last race in Michigan before he stepped away from professional racing.

A few years ago, in 2022, Skinner went on an interview with Forbes and opened up about his retirement, saying:

"Actually, I don't want to say I had a big ego…what happened to me is, I was a baby. I got tired of riding in the back and the rides I was getting then were good paying jobs, but they were back markers."

NASCAR is one of the most dangerous sports, and Mike Skinner knew it well. He was involved in an accident 25 years ago, which gave him some serious concussions. Following the accident, the doctor asked Skinner to only compete once in a while if he wanted to continue his racing career.

After the doctor's advice, the former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion retired from professional racing. Now he runs a show, 'Skinner Round-Up,' with his wife, Angie, as a co-host. It airs every week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90.

