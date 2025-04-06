Leland Honeyman Jr. didn’t hold back after a heated on-track incident with Anthony Alfredo during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. In a post-race video that’s now circulating on social media, Leland Honeyman Jr. gave his side of the story after the late-race wreck that ruined both drivers’ races.

He used the opportunity to criticize Alfredo’s driving and suggested he raced “like a jack*ss.” The crash, which occurred with less than 20 laps to go, sparked frustration on both sides. The comments from Leland Honeyman Jr. were shared in a tweet posted by journalist Dalton Hopkins on X,

“He raced me like an *ss all day... There’s drivers meetings for a reason, and some people belong in them. I’m not saying it was his fault, but he did race like a jack*ss.” [1:23 onwards]

Heading into Turn 1 at Darlington, Honeyman attempted an aggressive move on the inside. According to his account, he wasn’t aware that the No. 25 car of Harrison Burton was just ahead. As a result, Honeyman’s car slapped Burton’s bumper, which led to a chain reaction that sent Alfredo spinning and caused Honeyman to hit the wall. Both drivers' races were effectively over.

Leland Honeyman Jr. admitted he misjudged the situation but was quick to point out Alfredo’s role throughout the race. Honeyman added,

“Race how you want to be raced is what they said in the driver’s meeting today,” (via Frontstretch)

Through five races this season, Anthony Alfredo sits 32nd in the standings with 65 points, trailing the leader by 281. He’s managed just one top-10 finish so far, with no top-5s, poles, or wins. His average start is 31.6, and his average finish is 26th.

Back when racing was just fun in the backyard for Leyland Honeyman Jr.

Leland Honeyman Jr. may be in the Xfinity Series spotlight now, but his roots go back to a much simpler version of racing — one inspired by his father, Leland Honeyman Sr. Speaking to TobyChristie.com, Honeyman Jr. shared how his dad’s love for speed helped show him his path.

“My dad, he grew up on a farm and ranch with thousands of acres,” Honeyman said. “He had go-karts, Camaros, anything you could imagine,” he added.

Though Honeyman Sr. never raced professionally, his passion for anything with an engine ran deep. He was the kind of gearhead who raced for the love of it, not for trophies or headlines. That spirit rubbed off on the younger Leland Honeyman Jr., who now competes among the youngest drivers in the Xfinity Series.

“It’s definitely a life-long goal for me to be here right now. This year determines everything for me.”

As of the 2025 season, Leland Honeyman Jr. is racing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Cope Family Racing. He has one top-10 finish this year.

