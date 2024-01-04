Leland Honeyman Jr. will drive for Young Motorsports full time in 2024 Xfinity season

Leland Honeyman Jr., the 18-year-old driver, will compete full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Young Motorsports, as announced by the team on Wednesday (January 3).

Honeyman Jr. who has competed part-time in the Xfinity series in 2023, will drive the #42 Chevrolet Camaro on a full-time basis for the first time with Young Motorsports.

Expand Tweet

Leland Honeyman Jr. is excited to race in his first full-season in the second-tier series for the newly established Xfinity Series team. In a team release, Honeyman Jr. expressed his emotions about working with Young Motorsports:

“In 2024, I’m thrilled to be racing full-time for Young’s Motorsports in their newly launched Xfinity team. Joining them as they step into this exciting series, I’m filled with confidence about our collective potential for the upcoming season.

“The prospect of racing full-time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can’t wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

Expand Tweet

Leland Honeyman Jr. will pair up with crew chief Andrew Abbott for the upcoming 2024 Truck season.

His signing with Young Motorsports marks a reunion as Honeyman Jr. drove for the team in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2022. He finished third in point standings behind Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray.

“His efforts in the Xfinity Series this season show he’s continuing to improve” – Young Motorsports on Leland Honeyman Jr.

After fielding three full-time entries in the Truck Series and part-time ARCA Menards Series entry, Young Motorsports has launched its brand-new Xfinity Series program this season, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

In a team release, Young Motorsports principal Tyler Young said:

“We’ve been asked about running Xfinity more than a few times over the years, and this time, it just made sense. Leland ran the East Series for us in 2022, and he did a great job learning, giving feedback, and being competitive against several other established East programs. His efforts in the Xfinity Series this season show he’s continuing to improve and make the most of every opportunity he is a part of.”

“We’ve already found success in the ARCA Series and have a blast working together. I look forward to taking this step with the Xfinity Series this season.”

Honeyman Jr. made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Phoenix Raceway with Alpha Prime Racing in 2023, where he finished P27. He made eight appearances last season in the series.