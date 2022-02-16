"Less about what's underneath the car"- Kevin Harvick outlines expectations for NASCAR Next Gen 

Kevin Harvick, along with other NASCAR drivers, shared their thoughts about the Next Gen car. The drivers intended to give their fans and the audience a clear view of what the car is comprised of.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Want to sound smart around your friends? Drivers offer some ways to simply describe the new Next Gen car. A video of how drivers would respond if asked at a Super Bowl party to describe the Next Gen car to someone who occasionally watches racing. No big tech words. No diagrams.

According to Kevin Harvick, what's underneath the car doesn't matter. Rather, it's about the pieces being an advantage or disadvantage, since the car is all about spare parts being brought together.

Further, Brad Keselowski said the Next Gen car is a little bit economical and contributes sustainability to the sport. He further emphasized that the car looks more modern compared to its previous iterations.

Bubba Wallace described it as 'basically like a kit car', seemingly reiterating Kevin Harvick's views albeit in different words. For the uninitiated, people build kit cars by putting together parts and pieces that one could just order off the internet.

Along similar lines, Kyle Busch explained that the audience would notice a slightly different style of how they would race in traffic on the physical front. However, other than the number being further down the door of the car, they are still stock cars.

David Ragan, on the other hand, gave a brief history of the previous Next Gen cars. He described the earlier generation of cars as 'high-tech, [but] 1960s or 1970s car'. He, however, did mention that this Next Gen car is totally modern.

Martin Truex Jr., however, said that fans would not notice the change in cars at all. He claimed the only people who would notice the difference are the drivers or the people working on them.

Aric Almirola gave a more vivid description of the Next Gen car. He said that the cars they used to race with before were 60-year-old machines but polished and engineered to be works of art. He further added that these new Gen cars are very modern and there is a huge difference.

Chase Briscoe also strongly agreed that everything about the Next Gen car is different. He said all they can take to the new cars now is the steering wheel and paddles.

Kurt Busch described the previous cars to have always had a straight axle, however, now both axles are independent, helping the car stick better on the tarmac.

Chase Elliot was rather brief about the whole issue. He said the car has changed and has potential, but overall, it's still the same, since it's going to be driven around in circles like all the other cars.

"My job is to use it not fix it" – Kevin Harvick's response on applying the bumper at LA Coliseum

Kevin Harvick was interviewed at the Clash Press Conference on February 5. The race was held on a short track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash.

He was asked why he hit the bumper of his car during the race, but his response was rather surprising. According to Harvick, his job is not to fix the car but to drive it. He sarcastically added that he would hit harder next time.

Harvick is an American professional stock car racing driver. He competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Edited by Anurag C