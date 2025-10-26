"Let them fight": Insider blasts NASCAR for harsh penalties that push drivers to use cars for revenge amid Jeb Burton-Sam Mayer feud

The recent beef between Sam Mayer and Jeb Burton polarized the NASCAR sphere. With the pair having an altercation after the checkered flag was waved, sport insider Matt Weaver argued that NASCAR's stringent actions on drivers fighting it out physically in the pit lane have led to the weaponization of racecars and urged the governing body to let drivers fight it out.Over the years, the stock car racing realm has seen multiple physical brawls erupt after races as drivers try to vent their anger on their rivals over an issue. But, NASCAR has tried to double down on this act by penalizing drivers for engaging in such acts and trying to foster an environment where drivers don't take matters into their own hands.With the governing body viewing such incidents with grim eyes, the same can be said for intentionally taking out another driver during an event. This happened after the race ended at Martinsville, where Sam Mayer decided to slam Jeb Burton into the wall in an attempt to take revenge for Burton causing a massive pileup in Talladega, which hampered the HFT driver's path to the championship four.However, Weaver argued that this action was a consequence of NASCAR's stringency for face-to-face beefs, and wrote on X:&quot;I'll say this, once again, that when you're no longer allowed to punch someone should you feel so compelled, all you're doing is encouraging the weaponization of race cars. Let them fight, NASCAR.&quot;Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRALINKI'll say this, once again, that when you're no longer allowed to punch someone should you feel so compelled, all you're doing is encouraging the weaponization of race cars. Let them fight, NASCAR.On the other hand, the governing body is yet to deliver a verdict on Sam Mayer's actions after the race at Martinsville Speedway.Jeb Burton reckons Sam Mayer will be in &quot;deep trouble&quot; with NASCAR for his move after the checkered flagJordan Anderson Racing's Jeb Burton ahead of the Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma - Source: ImagnBoth Sam Mayer and Jeb Burton have raced in the Xfinity Series for a few years and know about how the governing body looks at certain incidents. With the former intentionally wrecking out the No. 27 driver after the race, Burton knew that Mayer would be in deep trouble for his actions.The 33-year-old addressed his followers after the race and said:&quot;The incident with the 41. At the beginning of the race, he was acting like a child and shipped me into the corner because he was mad about the accident that happened last week. So, at the end of the race, when I called him, it was time to race him like he raced me and I moved him; I didn't wreck him. And he didn't like it and then after the race he wrecked us.&quot;&quot;Thought that was pretty funny so I'm sure he's gonna be in deep trouble for that... He didn't make the playoffs so he's acting like a child. It is what it is.&quot;Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series championship finale will take place at the Phoenix Raceway, where Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, and Jesse Love will fight for the title.