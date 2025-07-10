"Let’s not be cocky ": Kevin Harvick slams Ty Dillon for trash talk despite low seed in NASCAR's In-Season Challenge 

On his latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick slammed Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon for his trash-talking. Dillon has knocked out two major Cup Series drivers from NASCAR's in-season tournament and has qualified for the third round.

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was involved in a massive crash at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which resulted in a DNF. This led to Hamlin's elimination and gave Dillon a clear pass to advance to the next round. Following that, the #10 Chevy driver got lucky again at the Chicago Street Race, where he steered clear of a massive wreck and moved to the third round, while Brad Keselowski's day ended in a DNF.

Ad

Trending

Ty Dillon didn't skip the chance to trash-talk after both races and received backlash from Kevin Harvick. The former Stewart-Haas driver hilariously said [30:41]:

"I just don't know how you talk that much trash when you run that bad, though. I mean, because it's talk about the best, just be I would just be more humble about it. I mean, if you were up there running first or second, third, fifth, something and you're knocking people out of the bracket, but you're knocking the guys out that are crashing. Let's not be cocky about it."

Ad

"I think there's a I think there's a I I think there's a there's a I don't know. I just think there's a better way to go about it when you're not just like beating people," he conculded.

Ad

Ty Dillon is set to compete in the third round of the in-season tournament at Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025. He will compete against Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman for the spot in the fourth round. TNT Sports, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will cover the event live at 3:30 p.m. ET.

"This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car": Ty Dillon on his experience with Kaulig Racing this season

Cup Series driver Ty Dillon joined hands with Kaulig Racing this season as a full-time driver and pilots the #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Following that, Dillon was featured in an interview with Big Play Sports Network and opened up about his experience with his new team as compared to his previous teams.

Ad

“This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car and inside the car. First of all, the speed has been really good. The best speed of any race car I’ve ever driven in my career in the Cup Series. But the support from Matt [Kaulig] himself, the drive to win, and just the way he treats his people is second to none, and that makes the difference," Ty Dillon said.

Ad

The Welcome, North Carolina, native ranks 32nd in the Cup Series points table with 291 points. Additionally, he has secured one top-ten finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 19 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.