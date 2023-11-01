“Let's get it in Phoenix baby“: Ryan Blaney’s girlfriend Gianna Tulio ‘super proud’ after his thrilling win at Martinsville

Ryan Blaney's girlfriend Gianna Tulio has a message for the Team Penske driver ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series season finale.

After a challenging 2022 season, Ryan Blaney has made an impressive comeback. The 29-year-old has positioned himself on the verge of clinching the Cup Series championship.

Blaney, behind the wheel of the No. 12 Ford Mustang, faced a winless streak in 2022. However, the Ohio native has now secured his spot in the Championship 4 and is poised for the final showdown in Phoenix.

Blaney's triumphant victory at Martinsville last Sunday was undoubtedly a momentous event in his racing career. Among those celebrating the victory was Blaney's girlfriend, Gianna Tulio.

In an Instagram reel posted by Tulio, the model shared a clip of her embracing Blaney immediately after his victory. She captioned the clip:

"Gosh I'm so proud of you and will forever relive this moment. Let's get it in Phoenix baby!!!!"

Ryan Blaney's father reacts to Martinsville triumph

Dale Blaney, the father of the Team Penske driver, echoed a similar sentiment of elation for his son. The former professional driver shared his own jubilation over the victory on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted:

"Yesterday was one of the coolest days I've ever had at a race track."

Glancing at his season, it is evident that Blaney shone brightly in the 2023 rendition of the NASCAR Cup Series. The Team Penske driver had an impactful season so far with three major victories.

The 29-year-old won his first bout early in the season in Charlotte, ending his winless streak of 59 races. The win was followed by another period of relative struggle, but timely playoff wins in Talladega and Martinsville were enough for Blaney to see himself through to the Championship 4.

As the NASCAR season heads towards its grand finale, Ryan Blaney is gearing up for his first-ever bid at the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

He will be competing against two of the most consistent drivers of the season, the Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson and William Byron. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell, who won two races this season, will unquestionably be a strong contender for the Championship.

Catch all the upcoming racing action this weekend as the 2023 NASCAR season approaches its grand finale in Phoenix.