“Let’s go for 100 more”: Kelley Earnhardt and JRM honored by Chevrolet for ‘incredible’ success after a milestone achievement

Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, sister of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared her thoughts on Chevrolet recognizing JR Motorsports' 100th career victory. She was honored with the award and aimed to score 100 more race wins.Founded in 2002, JR Motorsports is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by the Earnhardt siblings and Hendrick Motorsports boss Rick Hendrick. The Chevrolet-affiliated team secured its 100th win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Connor Zilisch in July 2025.Several notable drivers contributed to the feat, including Chase Elliott, who also won the Xfinity Series championship for JRM in 2014. This year alone, the team has posted 14 wins, with Zilisch leading the series with a staggering 10 wins.Kelley Earnhardt-Miller spoke about the milestone on X and wrote:“Chevrolet has been a part of our family for years and the success has been incredible. Let’s go for 100 more!”JR Motorsports currently fields four full-time drivers, namely Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier. Earlier this year, the team made an unprecedented entry in the Cup Series with Allgaier driving the #40 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500.The 2025 season still has two races left set at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. All four JRM drivers qualified for the playoffs, but Smith was eliminated after the Round of 12. Zilisch and Allgaier are guaranteed a Championship 4 appearance on points, while Kvapil sits fourth in the postseason standings with 11 points above the cutline.“He was very protective over me”: Kelley Earnhardt-Miller on husband's concerns working in NASCARSince motorsports has long been a male-dominated field, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller’s husband and JR Motorsports co-owner, L.W., initially had reservations about her working in NASCAR. However, she reassured him that she was fully capable of handling the challenges that come with the job.In an interview with Motorvate, the mother of three said:“That was something that L.W. and I dealt with in our relationship in the beginning. He was very protective over me. I always was like, ‘I can do this.’ And he's like, ‘You just don't understand how guys talk in this business.’ And I’m like, ‘They might say that about me behind my back, but they dang sure ain’t going to do that to my face.’” [29:20]“I think it’s just like everything else. It’s better. The world has grown, and therefore our industry has grown. You know, it’s the world has matured in a lot of those situations,” she added.Kelley Earnhardt-Miller and L.W. have been married since 2011. Her husband is also a former NASCAR driver who ran races in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, though he is known more for his championship-winning campaign in the Whelen Southern Modified Tour.With seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. as her father, Kelley Earnhardt-Miller grew up in the world of motorsports. The Earnhardt family has five generations of racecar drivers, including her own three children, Karsyn, Kennedy, and Wyatt. Karsyn is also a co-host of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast along with veteran NASCAR personalities Tommy Baldwin and Freddie Kraft.