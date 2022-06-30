"Let's go, Brandon" makes a reappearance in NASCAR for a good cause this time

The phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” is very controversial among the anti-Joe Biden critics, however, for NASCAR this isn’t the case. Instead, the phrase celebrates one of their own: Brandon Brown, an Xfinity driver driving for Brandonbilt Motorsports.

Apart from Brown, Brandon Brundidge, a 9-year-old boy with autism, is another 'Brandon' who feels the phrase isn’t an anti-Biden phrase but a motivational one for him to keep moving on. Brundidge's perspective towards the phrase led to his mother writing a book sharing a story of how her son saw the phrase for the first time and thought it was cheering him on.

The book went viral and eventually landed in the hands of Xfinity driver Brown, who was touched by the story and felt he could do something to make Brundidge and other kids living with autism feel represented. The Brandonbilt Motorsport driver subsequently requested a meeting with the family of the young lad. The two recently met via Zoom and the meeting ended up being more than productive.

“Let’s go, Brandon” set to be the slogan at NASCAR Road America Xfinity Series

After the aforementioned successful meeting, “Let’s go, Brandon” will be the slogan at the NASCAR Road America Xfinity Series race on July 2nd. This was after Brandon Brown announced that 9-year-old Brandon Brundidge will be his VIP guest at the event and will stand beside him on the track during the national anthem.

This shows NASCAR has embraced the positive side of the phrase and decided to use it to inspire other Brandons who are struggling out here. The last time “Let’s go, Brandon” landed in their attention, it wasn’t received well and the stock car organization distanced itself from the phrase.

Earlier this year, before the kick-off of the 2022 season, the stock car racing organization declined Brown’s sponsorship deal with a certain cryptocurrency coin that carried the name of the phrase. The coin went by the name of LGBcoin, a reference to “Let’s go, Brandon”. The association's decision to cancel the deal without consulting Brown's team didn't sit well with it.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR has made the final decision that the LGBcoin sponsorship for Brandon Brown is not an approved sponsorship to be on the car. NASCAR has made the final decision that the LGBcoin sponsorship for Brandon Brown is not an approved sponsorship to be on the car.

According to officials, however, the team was fully aware of the cancelation. On the reasons for the cancelation of the deal, they cited that they reviewed it and it didn’t meet the requirements since the potential sponsorship was based on chants that were unacceptable to the organization.

