“Let’s go get it”: NASCAR driver shares his Rolex 24 thoughts amid “coolest" experience 

NASCAR driver and pit reporter Parker Kligerman will run this year’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, scheduled for January 25-26. Ahead of his stint, the retired Xfinity star shared his feelings through a social media post.

Kligerman gave up his fire suit following the 2024 season, where he finished 10th in points. But the itch to race doesn’t seem to have subsided in the 34-year-old Connecticut native.

This time, he will pilot the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 under the joint banners of Big Machine Racing and Forte Racing. Reflecting on the upcoming opportunity, Kligerman wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“This has been one of the coolest weeks in my entire racing life. Absolute dream come true and it looks like we have great speed in this Bull. Let’s go get it.”

Kligerman spent the last two seasons driving for Big Machine Racing’s Xfinity lineup and made the postseason on both occasions. He is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, with his most recent victory coming at the 2022 O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Kligerman is expected to return this year for select starts in the Truck Series with Henderson Motorsports. As per Jayski, he had competed for the team from 2016 to 2023.

Although Parker Kligerman’s schedule with Henderson Motorsport is yet to be announced, the team intends to run the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Fans can watch the race live on February 14, 7:30 PM ET onwards on FS1. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“There would be like three or four deals that would be in the air”- Parker Kligerman on why he decided not to pursue full-time racing beyond 2024

Parker Kligerman is known to have raced in NASCAR’s all three national racing series. In the past, he has been acquainted with teams like Penske and the now-defunct Brad Keselowski Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports.

So when Kligerman announced his retirement, it came like a bolt from the blue for many. But the man had his reasons. Speaking about it during an interview with Motorsport, Kligerman said last November:

“The reason I said 'No longer pursuing full-time' was that the entire time, every moment was: ‘How do I get to full-time again?’ Every single off-season, every single year, from the first day I did TV until the Big Machine Racing deal, there would be like three or four deals that would be in the air."

"Like, ‘I'm going to get this, I'm going to get this.’ And then it would fall through," he explained.

Nevertheless, Parker Kligerman will be quite busy this year as he is expected to join CW’s coverage of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will serve as an analyst alongside former Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray and veteran sportscaster Adam Alexander.

