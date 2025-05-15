“Let’s keep it going”: Kelley Earnhardt teases future plans with JRM following sponsor announcement

Kelley Earnhardt, the daughter of Dale Earnhardt Sr and the sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently reacted to the news of Feazel sponsoring her #1 team in the Xfinity Series. She hoped for more such sponsorship deals in the future for JRM.
JR Motorsports announced on May 15 that Feazel, a home exterior contractor which specialises in roofing, windows, etc. will be making its NASCAR debut at Dover Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series. They will be the primary partner of the #1 driven by Carson Kvapil, and they will also be the primary partner at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Feazel started in 1988, has served homeowners with its speciality in exterior roofing, which offers solar power to homes. Feazel has a long-standing partnership with organisations like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and A Kid Again in an effort to donate roofs to veterans in need of support.
Carson Kvapil spoke on the new sponsorship in a press release (via JRM Racing):
“I’m really happy to help welcome Feazel into the JRM family and onto our No. 1 Chevrolet. I think this car looks awesome and I can’t wait to get on the track with it at Dover.”
Kelley Earnhardt reacted to the new partnership for her Xfinity Series team and said that she loves having the opportunity to welcome new partners to NASCAR and teased the possibility of more such partnerships in the future. She penned:
"I love having the opportunity to welcome new partners to NASCAR with JR Motorsports. Been a strong year so far for this team - let’s keep it going!"
Kelley Earnhardt Miller is a prominent American businesswoman and a key figure in the world of NASCAR. She grew up immersed in the racing culture and herself competed in late model races in the 1990s. Kelley’s most significant impact has been as the CEO and co-owner of JR Motorsports -- a team she runs alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. and her husband L.W Miller. Under her leadership, JRM have achieved a lot of Xfinity Series titles including making a Cup Series debut at the 2025 Daytona 500.
Kelley Earnhardt’s son pens heartfelt Mother’s Day wish
Wyatt Miller, the 13-year-old son of JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller, celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a heartfelt message for his mom on social media. In his post, Wyatt thanked Kelley for being "the best mom ever" and humorously expressed gratitude for her willingness to buy him things his dad wouldn't allow. The tribute was accompanied by photos of the two together at the racetrack, highlighting their close bond and shared passion for racing.
"Thank you Mom for being the best mom ever, and buying me stuff dad wouldn’t let me get. Happy Mothers Day, Love Wyatt" he wrote on X.
Wyatt, a fourth-generation racer, has already begun making a name for himself in motorsports. He started his racing career in 2020 and recently advanced to Late Models, quickly achieving victories at Hickory Motor Speedway -- a track deeply connected to the Earnhardt family.
