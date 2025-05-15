“Let’s keep it going”: Kelley Earnhardt teases future plans with JRM following sponsor announcement

Kelley Earnhardt, the daughter of Dale Earnhardt Sr and the sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently reacted to the news of Feazel sponsoring her #1 team in the Xfinity Series. She hoped for more such sponsorship deals in the future for JRM.

Ad

JR Motorsports announced on May 15 that Feazel, a home exterior contractor which specialises in roofing, windows, etc. will be making its NASCAR debut at Dover Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series. They will be the primary partner of the #1 driven by Carson Kvapil, and they will also be the primary partner at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Feazel started in 1988, has served homeowners with its speciality in exterior roofing, which offers solar power to homes. Feazel has a long-standing partnership with organisations like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and A Kid Again in an effort to donate roofs to veterans in need of support.

Ad

Trending

Carson Kvapil spoke on the new sponsorship in a press release (via JRM Racing):

“I’m really happy to help welcome Feazel into the JRM family and onto our No. 1 Chevrolet. I think this car looks awesome and I can’t wait to get on the track with it at Dover.”

Kelley Earnhardt reacted to the new partnership for her Xfinity Series team and said that she loves having the opportunity to welcome new partners to NASCAR and teased the possibility of more such partnerships in the future. She penned:

Ad

"I love having the opportunity to welcome new partners to NASCAR with JR Motorsports. Been a strong year so far for this team - let’s keep it going!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt Miller is a prominent American businesswoman and a key figure in the world of NASCAR. She grew up immersed in the racing culture and herself competed in late model races in the 1990s. Kelley’s most significant impact has been as the CEO and co-owner of JR Motorsports -- a team she runs alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. and her husband L.W Miller. Under her leadership, JRM have achieved a lot of Xfinity Series titles including making a Cup Series debut at the 2025 Daytona 500.

Ad

Kelley Earnhardt’s son pens heartfelt Mother’s Day wish

Wyatt Miller, the 13-year-old son of JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller, celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a heartfelt message for his mom on social media. In his post, Wyatt thanked Kelley for being "the best mom ever" and humorously expressed gratitude for her willingness to buy him things his dad wouldn't allow. The tribute was accompanied by photos of the two together at the racetrack, highlighting their close bond and shared passion for racing.

Ad

"Thank you Mom for being the best mom ever, and buying me stuff dad wouldn’t let me get. Happy Mothers Day, Love Wyatt" he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Wyatt, a fourth-generation racer, has already begun making a name for himself in motorsports. He started his racing career in 2020 and recently advanced to Late Models, quickly achieving victories at Hickory Motor Speedway -- a track deeply connected to the Earnhardt family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.