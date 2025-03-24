"Let’s keep up this momentum!": McCall cheers on husband Zane Smith's P11 finish at the Straight Talk Wireless 400

Zane Smith competed in Sunday’s (March 23) Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and brought home a solid P11 finish. Smith’s wife McCall lauded him and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team for their performance.

Smith is in his sophomore year in the NASCAR Cup Series. Backed by Ryan Bergenty as crew chief, the 2022 Craftsman Truck Series driver drives the No. 38 entry full-time for FRM.

McCall posted a few snaps from the 1.5-mile, egg-shaped intermediate speedway on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

“Homestead/Miami P11 for Zane & the 38 team! So damn proud of them all day for their fight back from last! Let’s keep up this momentum! So fun having my parents come down with all of their friends, with this now being their “home track”! All in all great weekend!”

McCall and Smith have been married since January 12, 2024. McCall is the sister of ex-NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding, who competed last in the Xfinity Series as a part-timer for SS-Green Light Racing and in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing.

So far this season, Zane Smith’s best performance of P9 came at Phoenix Raceway. He sits 25th in the drivers' standings with 103 points. Next up for the 25-year-old is the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

The 400-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, March 30. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Smith has previously made three starts at the half-mile racetrack. However, he has never finished higher than 21st with an average finish of 28.7.

Zane Smith’s wife McCall reflects on first-time stay at a five-star Las Vegas resort

Zane Smith and McCall were in Las Vegas for last week’s Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing won the 267-lap race, marking his first career win in the series.

Smith and McCall stayed at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, their first time at the five-star resort.

McCall reflected on their stay through an Instagram post that read:

“stayed at the beautiful fontainebleaulasvegas for the first time and it exceeded every expectation! from its beauty, to the food, to the staff 10/10 🤗 wanting to go back already!”

Zane Smith will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway again for the seventh playoff race, scheduled for October 12. The Huntington Beach native is vying for his first win of the season and the first win of his Cup Series career.

