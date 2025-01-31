“Let’s move on”: Kyle Busch displays his raw honesty in a candid ”focus” claim

Kyle Busch appeared on the latest episode of Kenny Wallace’s podcast, where he explained how celebratory rituals change with age and time. The longest celebrations happen when a driver is young and again when they are older and nearing retirement, explained the 39-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver.

As a rookie, one celebrates to their heart’s content. But as they start winning races on a regular basis, the focus often shifts towards analyzing their success and understanding how it can be replicated at the next track.

“I think it kind of goes in a wave, like in a up and then a down where when you are young and you are first winning races, like you're going to soak that up,” Kyle Busch told Wallace. “You're going to take that in (and) you're going to celebrate as long as you can. You're going to go all the way to the next race, all the way to Saturday.” (5:30)

“But as you win regularly, and as you get more victories under your belt, it's kind of like... all right, that was cool. That was fun, we did our job, let's move on to the next one... how can we do it again? But the focus turns forward,” he added.

As time goes by and one gets closer to the end of their full-time career, the celebrations start getting longer again. The reason is that they don’t know when their next win is going to come.

Busch, who holds the record for most wins among the current drivers, hasn’t visited the victory lane in over a year. His last win came at World Wide Technology Raceway with Richard Childress Racing.

As such, he doesn’t know when his next win is going to come, but when it does, it’s almost certain that he is going to celebrate it to the fullest.

Kyle Busch lands a new primary sponsor for the 2025 season

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team will join forces with Bank OZK under a multi-year contract starting in 2025. The organization will serve as Busch’s primary sponsor for several races throughout the season.

Their first race together will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway, scheduled for Sunday, March 23. Fans can watch the race live on FS1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3 pm ET onwards.

“We’re proud to partner with a true leader in the banking industry,” said Richard Childress Racing President Torrey Galida in an official statement. “Much like everyone here at Richard Childress Racing, Bank OZK has a drive to be the best, to champion teamwork and to relentlessly pursue excellence. We look forward to welcoming them as a business partner and representing their brand on and off the track this season.”

Kyle Busch finished his previous season 20th in points, picking five top-5s and 10 top-10s along the way. Paired with crew chief Randall Burnett, the Las Vegas native will now be eyeing a stellar season in what is going to be his third year with Richard Childress Racing.

