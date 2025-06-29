“Let’s raise some money”: Chase Elliott gives away race-winning gear to support kids fighting cancer

Chase Elliott is continuing to raise funds for children battling cancer through his foundation following a dramatic victory in Saturday's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (June 28).

The Georgia native's win at his hometown track marked Elliot's first win in Atlanta of the 2025 Cup Series season and helped him clinch a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. It also marks the ninth year of Desi9n To Drive. This year's campaign includes a sweepstakes open till July 9 and the chance to win a VIP race-day experience with Elliott or pieces of his race-worn autographed gear. Five winners will be chosen on July 17 and the proceeds will benefit the recently opened Aflac Center on the Children’s hospital campus.

Trending

"Well 😅 The stakes are much higher now! Who wants a part of my RACE WINNING #Desi9nToDrive uniform from last night? Let’s raise some money to benefit Rhealynn and all the wonderful kids battling cancer at @childrensatl," Chase Elliott wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The Hendrick Motorsports drive’s No. 9 Chevrolet and uniform featured the artwork of 11‑year‑old Rhealynn Mills, a young osteosarcoma survivor from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Mills, who had undergone 19 surgeries and the amputation of her right leg, submitted the "Dream Big" design, which was selected from dozens of entries and then featured on Elliott’s car, helmet, gloves, shoes and firesuit this weekend.

"It was cool," Mills said about watching her design going to victory lane.

Chase Elliott Foundation’s Desi9n To Drive initiative with NAPA Auto Parts and Hendrick Motorsports has raised about $500,000 to support the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s since 2017.

"Wild from my seat" - Chase Elliott after winning wild race at hometrack

Chase Elliott pulled off a dramatic last-lap pass to win the NASCAR Cup race after starting from 15th. He battled through the race, which saw 46 lead changes and 10 cautions and included two massive wrecks, one of which eliminated over half the field.

In a nail‑biter, he used a strategic draft from teammate Alex Bowman to edge past Brad Keselowski and beat him by just 0.168 seconds for the checkered flag. The win snapped a 44-race drought for the 29-year-old, his first since April 2024.

"I just think that, honestly, all the cards fell on the right places there those last couple laps. What a crazy race, man. I don’t know if y’all had fun, but it was wild from my seat. I’m so glad we got to run that thing out there to the end," Chase Elliott said (via NBC Sports).

Elliott also advanced to the next round of NASCAR’s In‑Season Challenge, which begins with the Cup race at the Chicago Street Course on July 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.