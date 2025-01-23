“Let’s start winning again”: Fans react as Ross Chastain brings back his iconic look for 2025

Ross Chastain shaved off his beard ahead of the 2024 playoffs, sparking mixed reactions from his fans. Now, with less than a month remaining for the 67th annual Daytona 500, Trackhouse Racing announced that the iconic beard is back.

The North Carolina-based NASCAR Cup Series team posted a photo of Chastain in his iconic blue and white ‘BUSCH LIGHT’ fire suit while flaunting his neatly trimmed beard. The caption said,

“Bearded @Ross Chastain is back.”

Soon, fans reacted to the return of his old look. It seemed like most of them wanted the beard to return. One of them said,

“Yes! Let’s start winning again!”

“The balance of the universe has been restored,” said another.

Here are some other reactions to the return of Chastain’s bearded look:

“My wife will be happy..... was not a fan of clean shaven Ross,” a fan wrote.

“Good because unbearded Ross makes him look like bearded Ross’s kid,” another commented.

“Thank goodness! NGL that was rough,” someone added.

“Beard looks good, don't shave it,” a user typed.

Last season, Chastain ended up 19th in points, securing one win (at Kansas Speedway), six top-5s, and 14 top-10s along the way. This year, he will return behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevy Camaro, marking his fourth consecutive season in the Cup Series under the banner of Trackhouse Racing.

“I’m not the same person I was last year,” Ross Chastain said during a recent interview (as quoted by On3). “I’m definitely not the same person I was a few years ago, and same with the team. They’re not the same. We’re in a competition business, so it’s, it’s evolve or die kind of as far as being competitive.”

Chastain’s first race of the year is scheduled for February 2. Fans can watch him live on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I’m the Busch Light guy”- Ross Chastain makes his thoughts known on extended partnership with famous beer company

Busch Light, a lager beer company marketed under Anheuser-Busch, joined forces with Ross Chastain under a multi-year deal starting 2024 onwards. The news came following the brand’s departure from the now defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, where they used to sponsor Kevin Harvick.

Busch Light will serve as Chastain’s primary sponsor for the second year in a row. Reflecting on his upcoming season with Busch Light, the 32-year-old native of Florida said,

“I’m the Busch Light guy. Year two now, and embracing driving the No. 1 car in NASCAR—it’s normal. We’re gonna hopefully do this for a long time.”

Busch Light has been around for quite some time now. Notably, they made the headlines back in 1982, when they became the title sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, then known as the Busch Light Series.

