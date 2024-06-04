“Let’s talk big picture”: NASCAR Insider warns against bad PR if Kyle Larson waiver is denied

Recently, renowned journalists Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi discussed the repercussions that could happen amongst the fans if NASCAR denies Kyle Larson a playoff waiver. Kyle Larson is ineligible to qualify for the postseason despite winning two races this year. The reason is that Larson missed this year's Coca-Cola 600 that took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month.

Larson ran the 2024 Indianapolis 500 on the same day in an attempt to do the 'Double" but due to rain, the IndyCar race got delayed and Larson failed to make it back to Charlotte on time.

The rules state that a driver has to participate in every point-paying race of the regular season to be eligible for the 10-race postseason rumble. As per the rule, NASCAR docked Larson's playoff points as he missed a point-paying race. However, Gluck explained that ousting Larson from contention could have its consequences.

"Let's talk about what the ramifications from this decision would be," suggested Gluck (39:22). "Let's just think of the big picture for a minute about what happens if they actually go through with this and say, 'We're not going to give him the waiver'".

Currently, Kyle Larson is second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and 21 points behind the points leader, Denny Hamlin. According to Gluck, Larson could win the regular season points championship. Reflecting on the same, Gluck commented,

"...You're talking about how this guy's having perhaps the best season of anybody and is not gonna be a part of the playoffs."

Gluck opined that NASCAR would have a hard time explaining the situation to the viewers, and to the new fans that the sport has garnered through its newest five-part Netflix docuseries, "NASCAR: Full Speed".

"Good luck explaining that one to your new Netflix crowd. Good luck with that one," he added.

Despite having collected 17 playoff points into the season so far till the race at Charlotte, currently Larson has zero playoff points because he is ineligible for the playoffs. However, on the owner's championship side of things, the number 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is still the points leader.

Kyle Larson reveals his goals amidst fans' wrath against NASCAR

According to Gluck, the fans are not happy with NASCAR withholding the waiver for Kyle Larson. In the same video, Gluck said,

"You're also gonna have a lots of angry people. You can already see them on social media. They're saying... 'I'm not gonna watch NASCAR for the rest of the year', 'I am not gonna buy tickets'."

While the fans, as reported by Gluck, have taken to social media to express their disapproval, Kyle Larson remains fixated on the Championship. He said that NASCAR's verdict is not up to him and therefore, his goal remains the same.

"I would not do anything different. I would try to win a championship," said the former Cup Series champion as reported by racingamerica.com.

Larson explained that even if NASCAR denies his team's appeal, the number 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy will still try to win the owner's championship. Speaking of any anxiety within the team regarding the pending approval, Larson said,

"No, not at all. The team gets to race for a (owner's) championship."

Next, Larson will be seen in action live on FOX, in next week's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.