Liberty University to continue sponsoring William Byron in select races in 2024

Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron on Thursday (December 7) announced that Liberty University has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team for multiple races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The University will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on William Byron’s #24 Chevrolet in 12 races, including two playoffs next season.

Liberty University has sponsored Byron since 2014 and the paint scheme for 2024 races will remain the same like this season.

Byron, who is pursuing his B.S. in Strategic Communication through Liberty University’s Online Programs, will represent the red, white, and blue paint scheme for the opening race, Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 4. The university paint scheme will return for the two early-season races at Bristol Motor Speedway (March 17) and Richmond Raceway (March 31).

The paint scheme will head to Texas Motor Speedway on April 14, followed by Talladega Superspeedway (April 21), and Dover Motor Speedway (April 28).

The #24 Chevy will have a special patriotic paint scheme at his home track of Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 on May 26.

The rest of the schedule with Liberty as primary sponsor includes: Iowa Speedway (June 16), Daytona International Speedway (August 24), Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1), Watkins Glen International Raceway (Sept. 15) and finally back at Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 3).

William Byron reflects on his career-best NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy driver had a breakout season in 2023 with six wins and made championship 4 appearance at Phoenix Raceway. The 26-year-old driver had scored 15 top-five, 21 top-10 finishes, and ended the season at third place in the championship standings. He will look to carry the same momentum heading into the 2024 season.

Speaking about his career-best Cup season, Byron said:

“Just trusting our process. As a team, we gained confidence, and we have a great group. We worked hard together, and we have all the tools and resources from Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports to do our jobs. We went out there and were able to capitalize on a lot of things. I enjoyed it, but at the same time (I am) hungry for a lot more.”

Catch William Byron in action when the 2024 Cup season officially kicks-off at Daytona International Speedway.