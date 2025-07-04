“Like father, like son”: Bubba Wallace melts hearts with an adorable photo with son Becks ahead of the Chicago race

Bubba Wallace shared a pair of adorable photos with his son Becks ahead of the Cup Series race at Chicago. The pictures captured a funny and heartwarming side of their relationship, which melted the fans' hearts.

Wallace has often referred to Becks, who was born in September 2024, as his good luck charm and has even featured his footprints on his racing headgear.

On July 4, he shared an adorable pair of glimpses from his life on X where they were seen napping together. He captioned the post:

"Travel days like father, like son"

Bubba Wallace is entering the upcoming Chicago Street Race, the Grant Park 165, facing significant pressure. The 23XI Racing driver is currently the holder of the 16th and final playoff spot with just eight races left in the regular season.

Wallace is just 23 points above the playoff cutline and will be looking to retain that split as he tackles the street course layout in Chicago. It could be a mighty challenge for him as he has only one top-ten finish in his last 13 road-course starts.

Bubba Wallace criticizes poor spotter positioning and safety laps at NASCAR tracks

Bubba Wallace was critical of the poor positioning of spotters at certain NASCAR tracks, emphasizing that inadequate visibility poses a serious safety risk. He specifically highlighted the recent Mexico City race, where spotters were placed in locations with obstructed views, such as behind trees or banners, making it impossible for them to effectively monitor turn one.

Wallace called this situation "completely unacceptable", urging NASCAR to either improve spotter placement or reconsider the use of spotters altogether to ensure driver safety and proper communication during races.

"Spotters into a turn one in Mexico, do you know where they were standing? You can't see anything. So if we want to talk about safety and all this stuff, either say we're not racing with spotters or get them in a position and make sure the area is safe for them to operate in to give us the safety and the protocols that we need," Bubba Wallace said via Frontstretch [5:52 onwards]

"Sticking them behind trees or behind banners or whatever is at this point where we're at in the year is completely unacceptable," he added.

Unlike oval tracks, where spotters typically have a clear, high vantage point, road courses present unique challenges due to multiple turns and blind spots. This often requires multiple spotters to cover different sections of the track, but current protocols have not adequately addressed these needs.

Wallace pointed out that without proper spotter positioning, drivers are left vulnerable, especially on complex tracks like Mexico City, Sonoma Raceway, and the upcoming Chicago street course, where visibility issues can be more pronounced and can lead to dangerous situations on the track.

