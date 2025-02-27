“Like the very first time”: NASCAR veteran predicts new racing product at COTA amid track reconfiguration

NASCAR veteran Kyle Petty has predicted a new racing strategy amid the change at the Circuit of the Americas track. The former driver delivered the prediction to Performance Racing Network in a podcast.

For the upcoming race at Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas is utilizing a new track layout that will debut at the Cup Series race and the Xfinity Series race. Previously, NASCAR used the traditional 3.41 mile track with 20-turn full course (since the track’s debut in 2021). The reconfiguration suggests a 2.3 mile track with 20 turns. The track to reduce the length was cut short by a mile from the backside and included the removal of Turns 7 through to 11. Due to the length being reduced, the NASCAR Cup Series race will see an increase from 68 laps to 95 laps.

Kyle Petty, the former NASCAR driver and the son of legend Richard Petty, shared his views on the driver challenges at the reconfigured track. The former driver and current racing commentator talked about it being a ‘cool’ experience for the drivers as it would be like going to COTA for the first time all over again. On the Performance Racing Network, Petty said:

"These racetracks don't change. You go back to them year after year and they don't change except when they pave them. That's the only time. And that's a grip level, but it doesn't change the configuration. To get to go to a racetrack where they've changed the configuration, it changes the way you race."

"By taking a mile off of it, it changes the strategy. It changes so much of what the race is. So this is like they're going to COTA for the very first time in a lot of ways. And for a driver, it's always cool to go to a new racetrack for the first time," he added.

The North Carolina native went on to say that shorter laps on a track add a sense of urgency for the drivers.

"...It's going to be exciting and I do like that because these shorter laps add an urgency to everything," Petty continued.

Kyle Petty has had a career spanning several decades. He began racing in 1979 and went on to achieve eight Cup Series wins. In 1992, the North Carolina native achieved his best season yet with a finish of fifth. Post-retirement, Petty transitioned to a successful career as an analyst for NBC Sports.

Kyle Petty shared his verdict on NASCAR’s controversy-sparking call

Kyle Petty has criticized NASCAR's decision to throw a late caution during last Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, arguing that it was unnecessary given the circumstances.

“They wrecked at the end of the backstretch, these guys are racing. They throw the caution in between three and four. They've still got time to take the flag and slow down and plenty of time. So there was no reason for a caution at that point in time because they were off the racetrack to the left, the pack had passed,” Petty said.

In this instance, he felt that the pack racing conditions and the position of the wreck off the track warranted allowing the race to finish under green.

