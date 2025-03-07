Lime Rock neighbors considering welcoming NASCAR fans to their space amid the underlying economic benefit 

Robert Jacopino, Vice President of operations at Lime Rock Park, shared an economically beneficial idea with Lime Rock's neighbors for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the track. He had the idea during his visit to the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, last fall.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, he had a meeting with about a dozen property owners at the Lakeville venue’s infield chalet to spark the neighbors' interest in the new business idea. The park officials mentioned it as "the biggest event in Lime Rock Park's history," as around 12,000 to 15,000 people are expected to attend the event.

During an interview with FOX network, Lime Rock Park VP stated:

“We are looking to share the prosperity with our neighbors,” said Jacopino.

The VP concluded that the plan is not mutually beneficial to the park and its neighbors, but “this will be a great economic opportunity for the immediate area." Jacopino added that around 120 cars can fit on an average acre of land, and the parking fee for parking within half a mile will be around $20 and $10 for cars outside half a mile.

“It’s going to be totally your revenue. We don’t want any part of it,” said Jacopino, via lakevillejournal.com.

Lime Rock Park also plans to supply two-by-two-foot official NASCAR parking signs and provide shuttle services for the site outside of walking distance. However, not all neighbors have signed up for the opportunity, as some are still undecided. The NCTS Race at Lime Rock Park is scheduled for June 28, 2025.

The Lakeville, Connecticut-based track features a 1.53-mile asphalt track with seven turns. The track was owned by Skip Barber from 1984 to April 2021, and since then, Lime Rock Group, LLC has owned the track. Juan Manuel Fangio II holds the record for the fastest lap on the Lime Rock Park track with a best time of 45.105 seconds.

NASCAR is set to return to Lime Rock Park after a hiatus of more than a decade

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to Lime Rock Park after a long hiatus of 14 years. The track has been a primary venue for hosting events from Trans Am weekend on Memorial Day to the Historic Festival since its grand opening in 1957.

The track went through several updates during the off-season, including a pit lane extension and additional safety features, to host a stock car racing event.

“Lime Rock Park has been working closely with NASCAR leadership over the last two years to ultimately propel the incredible opportunity to host the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the Park in 2025,” said Dicky Riegel, Lime Rock Park CEO.

“To say that we are excited about this announcement is a major understatement, as this will surely be the biggest event in Lime Rock Park’s history. The combination of the incredible NASCAR fan base in New England with the spectacular beauty of Lime Rock will create motorsports magic in Connecticut,” he added.

Lime Rock Park has a long history of hosting stock car racing events and held 20 races in 19 years from 1993 to 2011.

