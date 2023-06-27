List of Chicago Street closures due to the NASCAR race explored

As the anticipation for Chicago's upcoming NASCAR Street Race, Grant Park 220 builds, preparations are well underway, and significant street closures are being implemented around the event.

However, as with any large-scale event, these closures are necessary to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of participants and spectators alike.

With less than a week remaining before the engines rev off in Chicago, here is a list of the street closures that will be in effect during the NASCAR street race in Chicago.

1. Jackson Drive

Starting on Sunday, Jackson Drive will be closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive. This closure is a crucial part of the race preparations, enabling organizers to set the stage for an exciting event.

2. Columbus Drive

In addition to the closure of Jackson Drive, Columbus Drive will also be closed between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road. This particular closure is significant as it marks the completion of the circuit's home stretch.

3. Ida B. Wells Drive and Balbo

Ida B. Wells Drive has already been closed east of Michigan Avenue, while Balbo has been closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. These closures have been implemented to facilitate the necessary infrastructure and logistics required for the NASCAR race.

4. Eastbound Roosevelt Road

Starting on Monday, lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road will commence. This measure aims to manage the flow of traffic in the vicinity of the event, ensuring the safety of all those involved.

5. Congress Plaza Drive

Monday morning will also see the closure of Congress Plaza Drive. This closure is crucial for the efficient management of traffic and the smooth operation of the NASCAR race.

Access to certain streets to remain exclusive ahead of NASCAR Grant Park 220

The aforementioned closures will remain in effect throughout the duration of the race, which is scheduled for July 1 and 2 in the vicinity of Grant Park.

In addition, beginning on June 29, several streets, including 8th Street, 9th Street, 11th Street, and Harrison Street, will only allow access to residents and businesses. These access restrictions are put in place to minimize disruptions and prioritize the needs of those who reside or operate in the affected areas.

Despite negative reactions from the authorities and the former mayor Mori Lightfoot in regard to certain closures, the preparations for the first-ever Chicago Street Race have sailed smoothly so far. With the full schedule for the race weekend already out, the anticipation remains over the top among NASCAR enthusiasts, paving the way for a sizzling-hot weekend of racing in Chicago.

