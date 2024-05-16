“Listen to what I’m saying”: Kevin Harvick defends his slang word use during Darlington race

Kevin Harvick was recently confronted by his co-host Mamba Smith on Happy Hour Podcast for the peculiar way in which he spoke at one point during the Darlington race. It was the 'no capping' bit which Harvick delivered from the booth that had his co-host's attention, who sought to understand why he said it this way.

At the Darlington race, as Mike Joy explaining how there are 'three kinds of facts', Harvick responded by asking him not to engage in "capping."

"No capping," Harvick said from the FOX booth.

Later on his podcast, as Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts were recapping the Darlington race, Smith mentioned that the way the former NASCAR driver said it made him sound "like an old uncle." He then corrected Harvick, telling him how it is said correctly.

However, the former #4 driver couldn't understand why everyone had to be so specific about a slang word.

"I think all these phrases and words, it seems like they're just made up by saying something that you just make up, anyway. There's really no true definition to any of it. People are like, 'Oh you didn't use it in the right context,' I'm like, 'Right context? Listen to what I'm saying. No capping. No cap.' Let's not get specific on made-up words and phrases anyway," he said.

Is Kevin Harvick inspired by the NFL analysts of FOX Sports?

Ahead of his full-time foray into broadcasting at the start of this season, Kevin Harvick was asked in an interview with the Athletic whether he'd been watching football games in the lead-up to his first race as a broadcaster. Harvick was further asked if he would try to take anything from the analysts he'd been hearing.

In his response, Harvick mentioned that he has tried to pay "much more attention" to FOX's NFL broadcasting team. He revealed that he tries to just watch FOX because he feels they have "a unique style" of delivering information.

"Our NFL guys are so good at what they do. I also watch the pre(-) and postgame shows because we have to do “Race Hub” (on FS1) and pre(-) and post(-race shows) and some of those things where it’s just a little bit different," Harvick explained.

Harvick also referred to the precise delivery of NFL analyst Greg Olsen as something he was looking at. The racecar driver turned broadcaster claimed that he found it fun listening to different techniques and different co-hosts and their interaction with each other.

Now whether the 'no capping' bit is something he picked up from FOX's NFL team, or elsewhere, that is something only Kevin Harvick knows.