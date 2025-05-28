“Lived off DeLana’s credit cards”: Kevin Harvick comes clean on his hardships in raising $200,000 for his early NASCAR deal exit

On the latest episode of the "Happy Hour" podcast, NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently opened up about his struggles while exiting a stock car racing deal. During the episode, Harvick also revealed how his wife, DeLana Harvick, and his manager, Fred, helped him during the situation.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver highlighted that he invested his savings in buying a new home in the late 1990s. Additionally, during the same time, he was in a hurry and signed a "bad deal" with the #98 Truck Series team, Liberty Racing, for a three-year period. Harvick also ran part-time in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing while his full-time career was with the Truck Series team.

Reflecting on the same, Kevin Harvick revealed Richard Childress didn't help him buy out his contract with Liberty Racing. Harvick claimed he had to gather $200,000 to end his deal with the #98 Truck Series team. The former Cup Series champion shared he had to come up with the money and lived off his wife's credit card for six months. He explained:

"Well, Richard wouldn’t buy me out of my contract, and basically I needed to come up with another $200,000 to buy myself out of my contract. So I had to go take a second on my house. And we lived off of Delena’s credit cards for, like, six months. My manager, who’s still with me — Fred — had to loan me the money to get through Daytona so that I could start collecting a paycheck. So I had to pay the $200,000 back, and Fred and Delena were on the hook." [52:43 onwards]

Trending

Kevin Harvick debuted in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing in 2001 and claimed his first win during his third run with the team. He spent over a decade with the team before transitioning to Tony Stewart's team, Stewart-Haas Racing, in 2014.

NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick revealed his top picks for the upcoming Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

During the same podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick, also gave his take on the Nashville Superspeedway race scheduled for June 1, 2025. Harvick predicted a stock car veteran from Joe Gibbs Racing to win the Cracker Barrel 400 race this Sunday.

Harvick claimed the #11 Toyota Camry XSE, driven by Denny Hamlin, to secure his third win of the 2025 season. Hamlin has had four starts at the track and has secured two top-ten finishes and two pole positions. Reflecting on the same, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver stated:

“I'll take Hamlin." [59:00 onwards]

After Kevin Harvick's pick, his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie picked Chase Elliott to win the Cracker Barrel 400. Meanwhile, Mamba Smith went with Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar to win the 399-mile race. Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the 399-mile race at 7 PM ET on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.