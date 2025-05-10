“Looked like a NASCAR race”: Fans react as Kyle Larson gets mixed up in major High Limit wreck

Star Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was caught in a multi-car wreck during a High Limit race at Lakeside Speedway, just ahead of the NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway. The incident involved two other competitors, including Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, who flipped twice after making contact with the race leader.

In the A-Main event on Friday night, May 9, Kerry Madsen was leading the race on Lap 10 when Rico Abreu attempted a move for the lead. The two made contact, sending Madsen spinning on the track into Sweet's path, who flipped twice after making contact. Madsen ended upside down after contact with the NASCAR driver.

Kyle Larson was drifting sideways in his #57 Sprint car when he approached the wreck, with the ensuing collision unavoidable. Larson struck Madsen, who landed upside down. The three drivers, including the series owners, Larson and Sweet, had to retire from the race due to the extensive damage.

Rico Abreu went on to win the race, taking home a $20,000 paycheck. While many dirt racing fans expressed frustration with Abreu's move, the contact between the leaders and the wrecks reminded an X user of a typical NASCAR race.

"Looked like a NASCAR race there for a minute, all the crashing and bashing," an X user wrote.

Another X user had a simple reaction to the carnage on Lap 10, writing:

"Wow 😮"

NASCAR fans were also worried about Kyle Larson's involvement in the wreck, with a Cup Series race this weekend. Here are a few reactions to the wreck in the High Limit Racing Series:

"Happy Larson is ok, nearly a direct hit in the cage," a comment read.

"These cars are so cool but they are so scary when things go awry," another comment read.

"Woof. Rough move out of Rico took out a bunch of contenders," an X user criticized the eventual race winner.

"I love Rico but that was not great," another dirt racing fan wrote on X.

The Cup race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at 3:00 PM ET.

Kyle Larson reflects on last year's Kansas victory

Kyle Larson edged out Chris Buescher to win last year's spring race at Kansas with a margin of 0.001 seconds, the closest in NASCAR history. Larson shared that, irrespective of the result, he was thrilled to be part of such a close finish.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver reflected on the victory, ahead of this weekend's Kansas race. He said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"Whether I won or I didn't, it was really neat to be a part of a finish like that. So obviously, I was happy to come out a thousandth ahead, but still, to be a part of a finish like that was pretty neat."

Kyle Larson believes the Toyotas still have an edge at Kansas, but suggested his team has made inroads, having led plenty of laps at the 1.5-mile oval. He added:

"The Toyotas-they're still the best there, I think, anyways. We've chipped away at it and gotten better, I think. I've led lots of laps there since we've gone there with the Next Gen. I just hadn't gotten the win until last year. But you always work to get better every time you go to a track."

Christopher Bell has clinched the pole position at Kansas Speedway in each of his last three visits, while six different drivers have won in the past six races. Catch Kyle Larson and the rest of the Cup field in action during the AdventHealth 400 this weekend.

