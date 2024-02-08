“Lookin forward to this year's Daytona 500 more than usual”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. can’t wait for The Great American Race’s green flag

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his excitement ahead of the 2024 edition of the Daytona 500 on social media.

Dubbed as The Great American Race, the Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on February 18 this year, which will kick off the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. Former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr, who won the esteemed race twice (2004 and 2014) in his long career, expressed his excitement on social media. He said that he is looking forward to this year's race "more than usual." He wrote:

"Lookin forward to this years @DAYTONA 500 more than usual. Maybe it’s last years exciting finish. Or the @netflix @NASCAR series. Or that we’re back with the @DirtyMoMedia DJD podcast. Or it’s reading these old Daytona 500 programs. Either way I can’t wait for that green flag."

In the post, he mentioned Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed, a series based on NASCAR that was recently released on the platform. Modeled after F1's Drive to Survive, the show has been a hit amongst fans. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also mentioned the DJD Podcast, which is the name of his podcast with over 500 episodes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr's NBC contract expired ahead of the 2024 season

Dale Earnhardt Jr has been covering NASCAR with the NBC broadcast team and is one of the most popular presenters among fans. However, ahead of the upcoming season, he revealed that his contract with the network has expired. He said on the Dale Jr Download:

"My contract with NBC is up. It was up at the end of last year. I’m currently working through what that looks like for me. I definitely love being in the broadcast booth and want to continue doing that."

Furthermore, he stated that although there have been talks with other NASCAR TV partners; he is technically out of a job in the broadcasting sector.

"We’ve had some great conversations with all of NASCAR’s TV partners. My home and my love is at NBC and I’d love to be back with them so we’ll see where it goes. But right now, I really don’t have a job in terms of broadcasting."

Earnhardt Jr. made his debut on NBC as a presenter in 2018, the year after he retired from the sport.