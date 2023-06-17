“Looking at the race track, it’s very technical”: Street circuit king AJ Allmendinger on Chicago race track

The NASCAR Cup Series is preparing for a significant milestone in its storied 75-year history: a race on the streets of Downtown Chicago.

The Chicago Street Race is scheduled to take place on July 1-2 on a 2.2-mile circuit, marking the first time NASCAR's top drivers will compete on a street course.

One of the drivers looking forward to the Grant Park 220 is the street king himself, AJ Allmendinger, known for his skill on road courses. Allmendinger has achieved multiple stock-car wins on road courses and is experienced in racing on street circuits due to his open-wheel background.

During a recent visit to Chicago, Allmendinger had the opportunity to explore the course layout and described it as a challenging track that requires both skill and aggression from competitors.

The 41-year-old expects some good racing on the track. He stated:

“Just the way it’s laid out, just kind of the broad scheme of things of looking at it, it does feel like there’s passing opportunities and going to be some good racing.”

Allmendinger added the track appears to be "very technical." He said:

"Looking at the race track, it’s very technical. But I like the way – at least driving around in a car … there’s a lot of sections that are super wide."

Allmendinger has tasted victory on street circuits in the past, winning on the streets of both Toronto and Denver during the 2006 Champ Car World Series season. It remains to be seen if that success will translate to a NASCAR Cup Series car.

AJ Allmendinger aiming to achieve 'best possible finish'

AJ Allmendinger, who is currently 20th in the Cup Series standings, also talked about his mindset going into races. He said that he tries to give his best performance every weekend and adjust expectations according to the car and the conditions, instead of always eyeing the ultimate prize.

“At the end of the day, for me, and I think for the race team at Kaulig, it’s still about getting the best finish possible, right?” Allmendinger said.

Allmendinger's opinion about the Chicago street race come as a pleasant surprise, considering the hyper-competitive nature of professional racing. He expressed his desire to take in racing events as an experience, rather than considering the races in such competitive regard.

"It's not just about the race for everybody. It’s about what the experience is and it’s a party."

