"Looks like a couple little boys!": Erik Jones' cheeky reaction to Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs' feud after 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash

Following the Busch Light Clash event, Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a humorous reaction to the heated altercation between Cup Series stars Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and up-and-coming Joe Gibbs Racing talent Ty Gibbs were involved in a war of words following the 2024 season's first non-points exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash.

The altercation stemmed from a pivotal move that Logano made to pass Gibbs for the lead. Despite leading an impressive 84 laps, Gibbs spun out, relegating him to an 18th-place finish, while Logano crossed the line in fourth behind eventual winner Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney respectively.

Post-race, Logano was spotted in a verbal argument with the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

Reacting to the clip, Erik Jones, Cup Series driver for Legacy Motor Club, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his tongue-in-cheek perspective. He wrote:

"Looks like a couple little boys!"

He further commented:

"This fight is still funny"

Erik Jones reflects on failing to qualify for Busch Light Clash

Following the preponement of the non-points event, drivers vied for qualification at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. Among those who failed to qualify was the driver of the No. 43 Toyota, Erik Jones.

Reflecting on his night, the 27-year-old said after the race (via NBC Sports):

"Today was obviously not the day we wanted. I wish things could have gone differently for our guys and our partners at Family Dollar and Toyota, but the real test is in Daytona. We have a week to reset and get better before the regular season kicks off."

Meanwhile, his teammate John Hunter Nemechek, who made his full-time return to the Cup Series for the first time since 2020, finished 13th in the race. The newly-added Legacy Motor Club driver stated:

"It was great to make the show, great way to kick off our year and for myself just to get more experience and laps. Finishing in 13th is a solid day for the Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, I ran around the track, ran into cars, and got run into as well. It’s what we expect in The Clash. On to Daytona."

Erik Jones finished the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 27th position. The Michigan native secured a sole top 5 finish and seven top 10 finishes last season.