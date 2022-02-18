"Looks like someone zigged when they should have zagged" - Joey Logano Daytona 500 duel wreck described by NASCAR driver

Joey Logano crashed his #22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang on the final lap of the Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2 qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway. He led 33 laps out of 60 for the 150-mile duel, but his attempt to block Chris Buescher’s #17 Ford Mustang went wrong at the exit of Turn 2. Logano’s car lost control and slammed into the outer retaining wall.

Joey Logano’s fellow NASCAR driver, Harrison Burton, described the last lap crash, saying:

“It is hard to see much. I couldn’t really see anything in front of the 34 and that is kind of why I think I got in it. Joey [Logano] hit the wall and I couldn’t miss it. I don’t know. It looks like someone zigged when they should have zagged. It is just racing at these kind of race tracks and we will move on. We got a good finishing position, we just need to get our car fixed up.”

Joey Logano knows he was responsible for Daytona 500 incident

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano accepts that he was responsible for the last lap crash in Thursday's Duel 2. The incident damaged his #22 Team Penske Ford and marked the first crash for Next Gen cars before the official debut at the Daytona 500 on February 21.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX "I just made a mistake." Joey Logano talks to Jamie Little about his wreck in Duel No. 2 at Daytona, . "I just made a mistake." Joey Logano talks to Jamie Little about his wreck in Duel No. 2 at Daytona, . https://t.co/eQbwwjWJYS

While explaining to reporters what happened on Turn 2, Logano claimed it was a 'dumb mistake', saying:

“Driver screwed up. That’s really all there is to it. I thought I was still clear and the run came a lot quicker than I thought it would. I tried to block it a little bit and just got a tag in the left-rear and off it went. It’s my fault. It stinks because it tore up our car and kind of puts us in a spot as a race team. It’s just a dumb mistake.”

When asked if the incident was similar to the end of Daytona 500 last year, Logano replied:

“They’re two different things, but this one was my fault. I don’t think the [last year’s] 500 was my fault, but this one was.”

Meanwhile, RFK Racing's driver Chris Buescher was declared the winner as he was leading the race at the time of caution. The #34 Ford driver Michael McDowell came second, followed by Wood Brothers Racing's driver Harrison Burton. Logano, however, classified ninth at the end of the race.

Edited by Anurag C